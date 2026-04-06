Alejandro Hernandez III Advances Ethics and Compliance Initiative with Completion of Multiple Real Estate Certifications

Alejandro Hernandez, a New York-based fiduciary wealth advisor and real estate professional, announced the successful completion of multiple ethics-focused certifications, reinforcing his commitment to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fiduciary responsibility across real estate and advisory services.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, a New York-based fiduciary wealth advisor and real estate professional, announced the successful completion of multiple ethics-focused certifications, reinforcing his commitment to the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and fiduciary responsibility across real estate and advisory services.

Mr. Hernandez recently completed the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) Code of Ethics Certification, widely regarded as the foundation for ethical real estate practice in the United States. The certification establishes rigorous standards governing professionalism, client representation, and accountability within the industry.

In addition, he completed the course "E-Ethics in Real Estate (2.5 CE, M17379)", offered by the Real Estate Center for Success (REC4Success), an approved continuing education provider. The course is recognized by the New York Secretary of State pursuant to Chapter 868 of the Laws of 1977 and focuses on ethical decision-making, professional responsibility, and regulatory compliance in real estate practice.

"These certifications reflect a broader, ongoing commitment to ethics and compliance as core components of my professional practice," said Hernandez. "In today's environment, clients expect not only results, but transparency, diligence, and a true fiduciary approach. Maintaining that standard requires continuous education and accountability."

Mr. Hernandez is actively engaged in real estate advisory, legal services, and brokerage-related activities through his affiliated entities, including ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC (New York) and ARH Real Estate Group LLC (California). His practice emphasizes compliance-driven strategy, fiduciary responsibility, and client-centered representation across complex transactions.

This milestone forms part of Mr. Hernandez's broader professional development initiatives, which include ongoing ethics training, regulatory compliance education, and planned securities licensing, further positioning his practice at the intersection of insurance, wealth, real estate, and financial advisory services.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Hernandez

ARH Global Advisors LLC

12 E. 49th St.

New York, NY 10017

www.arhrealestategroup.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Real Estate Advisory LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhrealestategroup.com

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Advisory LLC