Alejandro Hernandez III Expands Fiduciary Advisory Platform into New Jersey, Strengthening Presence Across the New York Metropolitan Region

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., a fiduciary wealth advisor and founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced the expansion of his advisory platform into New Jersey, further strengthening his presence across the New York metropolitan region and enhancing his ability to serve clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., a fiduciary wealth advisor and founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced the expansion of his advisory platform into New Jersey, further strengthening his presence across the New York metropolitan region and enhancing his ability to serve clients with complex, multi-jurisdictional needs.

Hernandez operates at the intersection of wealth strategy, legal structuring, real estate advisory, and insurance planning, delivering an integrated, fiduciary-first model for high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and professional clients. The expansion into New Jersey reflects his continued focus on building a multi-state advisory platform designed to address increasingly sophisticated financial and planning challenges.

"As client needs evolve across jurisdictions, assets, and generations, the traditional fragmented advisory model is no longer sufficient," said Hernandez. "Expanding into New Jersey allows me to better serve clients across the broader New York metropolitan area with a coordinated, fiduciary-driven approach."

Hernandez's advisory platform is structured to address the full spectrum of client needs through a unified framework, including:

Fiduciary wealth strategy

Legal and structural planning

Real estate advisory and execution

Insurance and risk management

With active operations spanning New York, New Jersey, California, and Texas, Hernandez continues to position his platform as a multi-jurisdictional advisory solution built for sophisticated clients who require coordination across disciplines rather than isolated advice.

The New Jersey expansion is particularly significant given the concentration of professionals, business owners, and families who reside in New Jersey while maintaining financial, legal, and business ties to New York. By extending licensing and advisory capabilities into the state, Hernandez is able to provide more seamless cross-border service—an increasingly critical advantage in modern wealth planning.

About Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

Alejandro Hernandez is a fiduciary wealth advisor and founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC. His practice focuses on integrating wealth strategy, legal structuring, real estate advisory, and insurance planning for high-net-worth individuals, closely held business owners, and multi-jurisdictional clients. He maintains operations in New York, Beverly Hills, and Austin.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

ARH Global Advisors LLC

12 E. 49th St.

New York, NY 10017

[email protected]

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC