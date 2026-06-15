Alejandro Hernandez III J.D. Announces Release of Enterprise Ethics, Compliance & Fiduciary Governance Manual

New Resource Provides Organizations with a Practical Framework for Fiduciary Governance, Compliance Program Development, Risk Management, and Ethical Business Practices

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez III J.D. Managing Member of ARH Global Advisors LLC NYC and ARH Consulting LLC, announced the release of the firm's new Enterprise Ethics, Compliance & Fiduciary Governance Manual, a comprehensive resource designed to assist organizations in strengthening governance structures, enhancing compliance programs, and reinforcing fiduciary accountability.

The manual was developed to provide executives, business owners, advisory firms, real estate organizations, insurance professionals, family offices, and closely held enterprises with practical guidance on building effective compliance infrastructures in an increasingly regulated environment.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve across multiple industries, organizations face heightened scrutiny regarding internal controls, fiduciary obligations, ethical conduct, anti-money laundering awareness, risk management practices, and corporate governance standards.

The Enterprise Ethics, Compliance & Fiduciary Governance Manual addresses these challenges by providing a structured framework covering:

Fiduciary Governance Principles

Ethics and Compliance Program Development

Internal Controls and Accountability Systems

Enterprise Risk Management

Anti-Money Laundering Awareness

Conflict of Interest Management

Documentation and Recordkeeping Standards

Governance Oversight Structures

Real Estate and Financial Services Compliance Considerations

Organizational Ethics Best Practices

"Strong governance and ethical leadership are no longer optional," said Hernandez. "Organizations that prioritize fiduciary responsibility, transparency, accountability, and risk management are better positioned to protect stakeholders, preserve reputations, and achieve long-term success. This manual reflects the standards and principles that guide our advisory practice."

The release aligns with Hernandez's ongoing professional development initiatives in fiduciary governance, ethics, compliance, anti-money laundering awareness, and professional responsibility. Recent educational and organizational affiliations supporting this initiative include:

Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE)

National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA)

CCIM Institute Professional Standards and Ethics

American Bar Association Professional Responsibility Programs

LIMRA Anti-Money Laundering Certification

The manual is intended to serve as an educational and operational resource for organizations seeking to establish or enhance compliance programs while fostering a culture of integrity and accountability.

About Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

Alejandro Hernandez is a business advisor, commercial real estate professional, insurance professional, and fiduciary governance advocate serving clients across New York, California, and Texas. Through ARH Global Advisors LLC, he provides consulting services focused on governance, compliance, risk management, strategic growth, and fiduciary best practices.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC

ARH Global Advisors LLC is an advisory and consulting firm focused on fiduciary governance, ethics, compliance, risk management, strategic advisory services, and organizational development. The firm works with business owners, investors, real estate professionals, insurance professionals, and closely held enterprises seeking practical solutions to governance and operational challenges.

For additional information, visit:

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

Disclaimer

ARH Global Advisors LLC provides consulting, educational, and strategic advisory services. The Enterprise Ethics, Compliance & Fiduciary Governance Manual is provided for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, tax, accounting, investment, securities, insurance, or regulatory advice. Organizations should consult qualified legal counsel and appropriate professionals regarding specific compliance obligations and regulatory requirements.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

Managing Member

ARH Global Advisors LLC

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

ARH Consulting LLC

www.beverlyhillsadvisory.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., ARH Consulting LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.beverlyhillsadvisory.com

SOURCE ARH Consulting LLC