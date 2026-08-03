Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D. Announces Release of The Compliant Enterprise: A Practical Guide to Ethics, Compliance, Fiduciary Governance & Risk Management

New Book Provides Organizations with a Practical Framework for Building Ethical Cultures, Strengthening Governance, and Managing Enterprise Risk

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., fiduciary advisor, governance consultant, and founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, announced the release of his new book, The Compliant Enterprise: A Practical Guide to Ethics, Compliance, Fiduciary Governance & Risk Management.

As organizations face increasing regulatory expectations, heightened stakeholder scrutiny, rapid technological change, and growing demands for accountability, The Compliant Enterprise provides business leaders with a practical framework for integrating ethics, compliance, fiduciary governance, and enterprise risk management into everyday decision-making.

Rather than viewing compliance solely as a regulatory obligation, the book encourages organizations to treat ethical governance as a strategic advantage that supports sustainable growth, protects stakeholders, and strengthens institutional trust.

"The organizations that earn lasting trust are those that embed ethics and fiduciary responsibility into their culture—not simply those that react to regulatory requirements," said Hernandez. "Compliance should be viewed as an investment in organizational resilience, reputation, and long-term success."

Designed for executives, business owners, compliance professionals, real estate organizations, financial professionals, insurance agencies, consultants, and privately held companies, the book explores practical approaches to developing governance structures that support accountability and responsible leadership.

Topics include:

Designing effective enterprise compliance programs

Developing ethical organizational cultures

Fiduciary governance principles

Enterprise risk management

Internal controls and accountability

Corporate policies and procedures

Anti-money laundering awareness

Ethics in financial services and real estate

Leadership accountability and organizational integrity

Preparing organizations for evolving regulatory environments

Drawing on more than two decades of professional experience across law, business advisory, fiduciary strategy, and governance, Hernandez combines practical insights with principles designed to help organizations reduce risk while strengthening ethical leadership.

The publication reflects Hernandez's continued commitment to professional development in ethics and compliance through organizations and educational programs including the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE), the American Bar Association, the CCIM Institute, the National Association of REALTORS®, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), and LIMRA's Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program.

The Compliant Enterprise joins Hernandez's growing body of work on fiduciary responsibility and governance, including his previously published book, Fiduciary by Design, which examines the role of fiduciary principles in wealth management, real estate, business strategy, and long-term stewardship.

The book is available now

About Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D.

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., is a fiduciary advisor, governance consultant, author, and founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC. His work focuses on ethics, compliance, fiduciary governance, enterprise risk management, wealth strategy, real estate advisory, and private client consulting. Through writing, education, and advisory services, he helps organizations and individuals strengthen governance, improve decision-making, and build cultures founded on integrity, accountability, and long-term stewardship.

For additional information, visit:

https://alejandrorhernandez.com

Book:

The Compliant Enterprise: A Practical Guide to Ethics, Compliance, Fiduciary Governance & Risk Management

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D.

ARH Global Advisors LLC

Website: https://alejandrorhernandez.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.alejandrorhernandez.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC