Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., Joins Finseca and NAIFA, Reinforcing ARH Global Advisors' Commitment to Fiduciary Excellence, Financial Security, and Client Advocacy

I am honored to have been accepted as a member of both Finseca and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA).

MANHATTAN, N.Y., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez III J.D., Founder and Managing Director of ARH Global Advisors LLC, has been accepted as a member of Finseca and the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), two of the nation's leading organizations dedicated to advancing financial security, promoting professional excellence, and strengthening client advocacy throughout the financial services industry.

The memberships reflect Hernandez's ongoing commitment to fiduciary responsibility, ethical leadership, professional development, and the delivery of sophisticated advisory solutions for individuals, families, trustees, fiduciaries, and business owners navigating complex financial and personal decisions.

Founded by Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC operates at the intersection of wealth strategy, insurance planning, real estate advisory, estate administration, and fiduciary consulting. Through its integrated advisory platform, the firm helps clients navigate significant life transitions, preserve wealth, manage risk, and coordinate complex planning matters with confidence and clarity.

"Membership in Finseca and NAIFA is a natural extension of the principles that guide both my professional practice and the mission of ARH Global Advisors," said Hernandez. "These organizations represent some of the most respected voices in financial security, wealth planning, insurance strategy, and client advocacy. I look forward to learning from industry leaders, participating in meaningful professional dialogue, and leveraging these resources to better serve our clients."

Advancing Professional Excellence and Fiduciary Leadership

As part of its commitment to fiduciary excellence, ARH Global Advisors actively supports continuing education, ethics-focused professional development, and engagement with organizations that promote higher standards throughout the financial services profession.

Membership in Finseca and NAIFA provides access to educational programs, industry research, legislative and regulatory developments, best-practice resources, and collaborative professional networks that support informed decision-making and client-focused service.

The affiliations further strengthen the firm's ability to stay informed on evolving issues affecting wealth preservation, retirement planning, insurance strategy, fiduciary governance, estate administration, and intergenerational wealth transfer.

About Finseca and NAIFA

Finseca is a national organization dedicated to advancing the financial security profession through education, advocacy, and public policy initiatives that support American families, professionals, and business owners.

NAIFA is one of the nation's oldest and most respected associations representing insurance and financial professionals. The organization promotes ethical conduct, continuing education, professional development, and consumer-focused advocacy across the financial services industry.

About ARH Global Advisors LLC

ARH Global Advisors LLC is a fiduciary-focused advisory firm headquartered in Manhattan, New York. The firm provides integrated advisory services encompassing wealth strategy, insurance planning, fiduciary consulting, estate administration support, real estate advisory, and private-client consulting.

Guided by a commitment to fiduciary ethics, professional excellence, and client-first principles, ARH Global Advisors serves high-net-worth individuals, families, trustees, executors, fiduciaries, business owners, and family offices throughout the United States.

For additional information, visit:

www.arhglobaladvisors.com

www.arhwealthgroup.com

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Global Advisors LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

SOURCE ARH Global Advisors LLC