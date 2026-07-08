Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., Publishes Fiduciary by Design: A Modern Framework for Ethics, Governance, and Fiduciary Leadership

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., Founder and Principal Advisor of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced the publication of his new book, Fiduciary by Design, now available on Amazon.

MANHATTAN, N.Y. , July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D., Founder and Principal Advisor of ARH Global Advisors LLC, today announced the publication of his new book, Fiduciary by Design, now available on Amazon.

As organizations and professionals navigate increasing regulatory complexity, heightened client expectations, and growing demands for transparency, Fiduciary by Design presents a practical framework for building organizations grounded in ethics, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility.

Drawing upon more than two decades of experience in law, business strategy, real estate advisory, and organizational leadership, Hernandez explores how fiduciary principles extend beyond legal obligations to become a strategic advantage for businesses, professional firms, trustees, advisors, and executives.

"Trust is not created by policies alone. It is earned through consistent ethical decision-making, disciplined governance, and an unwavering commitment to those we serve," said Hernandez. "Fiduciary by Design is about creating organizations where integrity becomes part of the operating system—not merely a compliance requirement."

The book examines topics including:

Fiduciary duty as a leadership philosophy

Building ethical organizational cultures

Governance and risk management

Compliance as a competitive advantage

Client trust and professional responsibility

Documentation, accountability, and decision-making

Long-term stewardship of wealth, businesses, and relationships

The publication reflects Hernandez's continuing focus on fiduciary advisory services, ethics, compliance, governance, wealth preservation, and strategic consulting for private clients, family enterprises, real estate professionals, and closely held businesses.

Hernandez is the Founder of ARH Global Advisors LLC, where he advises clients on fiduciary governance, wealth strategy, compliance, real estate advisory, and organizational risk management. His work emphasizes ethical leadership, multi-generational planning, and helping professionals build resilient organizations designed for long-term success.

Fiduciary by Design is available in paperback and Kindle editions through Amazon.

Amazon Book Page:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H52J2CMG

About Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D.

Alejandro Hernandez III, J.D. is the Founder and Principal Advisor of ARH Global Advisors LLC. A former trial lawyer with more than two decades of legal experience, he now focuses on fiduciary advisory, ethics, compliance, governance, wealth strategy, real estate advisory, and executive consulting. His work centers on helping individuals, families, and organizations strengthen governance, manage risk, and preserve long-term value through principled leadership.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Consulting LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.arhglobaladvisors.com

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SOURCE ARH Consulting LLC