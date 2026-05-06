Alejandro Hernandez Recognized as Probate & Trust Real Estate Specialist, Strengthening Fiduciary Advisory Presence in Los Angeles

Alejandro Hernandez, a law-trained real estate broker and fiduciary advisor, is being recognized for his specialized focus in probate and trust-related real estate transactions, further strengthening his presence in the Los Angeles market.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, a law-trained real estate broker and fiduciary advisor, is being recognized for his specialized focus in probate and trust-related real estate transactions, further strengthening his presence in the Los Angeles market.

Hernandez is the founder of ARH Real Estate Group LLC, a Beverly Hills–based real estate advisory firm focused on complex property matters involving probate administration, trust-owned assets, and estate-related dispositions. His practice serves executors, trustees, attorneys, and high-net-worth families navigating legally sensitive real estate transactions.

In a market where substantial residential assets transfer through estates each year, Hernandez's advisory approach emphasizes fiduciary responsibility, structured execution, and strategic asset positioning.

"Probate and trust real estate is not transactional—it is fiduciary," said Hernandez. "Clients require discretion, legal understanding, and coordinated execution, particularly when assets are tied to estates or multigenerational planning."

Operating under a fiduciary-oriented advisory model, Hernandez provides guidance on:

Probate and court-confirmed real estate sales

Trust and estate property strategy

Advisory support for executors, trustees, and legal counsel

Disposition of high-value residential assets across Los Angeles

With an expanding footprint spanning Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Newport Beach, Hernandez continues to position his platform as a specialized advisory resource for complex and high-value real estate transactions.

This recognition further reinforces his role as a trusted advisor in probate and trust-related real estate matters throughout Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Alejandro Hernandez III J.D.

ARH Real Estate Group LLC

Beverly Hills, California

Newport Beach, California

https://about.me/alejandrohernandeziii

Phone: 310-598-6462

Website: www.arhrealestategroup.com

About ARH Real Estate Group LLC

ARH Real Estate Group LLC is a Beverly Hills–based real estate advisory firm specializing in probate, trust, and estate-related transactions. The firm operates under a fiduciary-focused model, advising clients on complex real estate matters across Los Angeles and key national markets.

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Group LLC