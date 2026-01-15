Alejandro Hernandez Recognized for Probate, Trust, and Real Estate Insight in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro Hernandez, a Los Angeles–based probate, trust, and real estate specialist (CAR) and founder of ARH Consulting LLC, is being recognized for his work advising families, heirs, fiduciaries, and investors on complex property and inheritance-related matters across Southern California.

Hernandez is known for his insight into probate-driven real estate transactions, trust-related property issues, inheritance risk analysis, and matters involving out-of-state and foreign heirs with California property interests. His advisory work often involves coordinating with licensed counsel, fiduciaries, and real estate professionals to support informed decision-making in complex situations.

"Probate and trust issues in Los Angeles frequently intersect with real estate, creating risks that many people underestimate," Hernandez said. "Understanding these issues early can make a significant difference in protecting property value and avoiding disputes."

About Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez, a Los Angeles probate, trust, and real estate specialist and founder of ARH Consulting LLC, advises on probate-related property matters, trust and inheritance issues, and real estate risk analysis throughout Southern California.

Media Contact:

ARH Consulting LLC

Los Angeles, California

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Consulting LLC, 1 6462903780, [email protected], www.arhconsults.com

SOURCE ARH Consulting LLC