Alejandro R. Hernandez Aligns with Kreative Luxe Newport Beach to Expand Fiduciary and Luxury Estate Property Services Across Coastal Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, a fiduciary-focused real estate advisor and former practicing lawyer with extensive experience in probate, trust, and estate-related property transactions, has aligned with Kreative Luxe Newport Beach, a premier luxury real estate brokerage led by renowned broker and industry leader Kiana Gao.

The strategic alignment strengthens Hernandez's ability to serve high-net-worth individuals, trustees, executors, and families navigating complex real estate matters involving probate, trust administration, and legacy property sales throughout Newport Beach, coastal Orange County, and greater Southern California.

"Kreative Luxe Newport Beach represents a sophisticated, client-centric approach to luxury real estate that aligns with my fiduciary philosophy," said Hernandez. "This collaboration allows me to deliver elevated advisory services where legal insight, discretion, and market expertise intersect—particularly in estate and trust property transactions."

Hernandez brings a distinctive background to the luxury real estate space, combining decades of legal experience in business, real estate, probate, and trust matters with hands-on brokerage advisory services. His practice emphasizes risk management, compliance, valuation accuracy, and fiduciary duty, areas that are increasingly critical in today's high-value residential market.

Under the leadership of Kiana Gao, Kreative Luxe Newport Beach has become known for its design-forward marketing, strategic branding, and representation of luxury coastal properties. The affiliation enhances the brokerage's fiduciary advisory capabilities while expanding Hernandez's reach within one of California's most competitive and discerning real estate markets.

"Clients today expect more than transactions—they expect counsel," Hernandez added. "This alignment reflects a shared commitment to excellence, transparency, and long-term client protection."

Hernandez also maintains a bi-coastal advisory perspective, frequently assisting clients with cross-jurisdictional considerations involving California and New York real estate interests, making him a valuable resource for families, professionals, and fiduciaries managing multi-state assets.

About Alejandro R. Hernandez

Alejandro R. Hernandez is a fiduciary-focused real estate advisor specializing in probate, trust, and estate property sales, luxury residential transactions, and complex asset dispositions. A former practicing lawyer, Hernandez is known for integrating legal insight with strategic real estate advisory services to protect client interests in high-value transactions.

About Kreative Luxe Newport Beach

Kreative Luxe Newport Beach is a premier luxury real estate brokerage offering bespoke representation for coastal and high-end residential properties. Led by broker Kiana Gao, the firm is recognized for its innovative marketing, refined aesthetics, and commitment to exceptional client service.

