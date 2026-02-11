Alejandro R. Hernandez Appointed to Three Committees of the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez has been appointed to three influential committees within the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS® (GLAR):

The Regional Advocacy Council

The Grievance Committee

The Government Affairs Committee

The appointments reflect Hernandez's commitment to professional ethics, public policy advocacy, and strengthening REALTOR engagement across the Greater Los Angeles region.

As a member of the Regional Advocacy Council (RAC), Hernandez serves as a strategic grassroots liaison, identifying regional policy issues, fostering community relationships, and supporting GLAR's public affairs initiatives. The RAC plays a critical role in elevating REALTOR® voices at the local level and advancing the association's public policy priorities.

In his role on the Grievance Committee, Hernandez participates in the review of ethics-related complaints submitted to the association. The committee ensures that all matters are evaluated fairly and in accordance with the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, helping preserve the integrity and professionalism of the real estate industry.

Additionally, Hernandez serves on the Government Affairs Committee, where he helps monitor legislation and emerging public policy issues impacting urban real estate. The committee works to protect private property rights and advocate for policies that support a stable and healthy real estate environment throughout Greater Los Angeles.

"I'm honored to serve GLAR through these appointments," said Hernandez. "Advocacy, ethics, and sound public policy are essential to protecting property owners and maintaining trust in our profession."

Hernandez is a real estate professional and attorney with extensive experience in real estate transactions, probate, trust matters, and regulatory issues, and is the principal of ARH Real Estate Group LLC.

