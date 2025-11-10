Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. - An American Lawyer and Business Visionary Expanding His Multi-Industry Footprint Across Law, Real Estate, and Global Advisory

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. – The Beverly Hills Probate Lawyer and Business Visionary Expanding His Multi-Industry Footprint Across Law, Real Estate, and Global Advisory

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a nationally recognized Beverly Hills Probate Lawyer, entrepreneur, and business strategist, continues to build a dynamic legacy that bridges law, real estate, and international business consulting. With over two decades of experience, Hernandez has become a trusted name among high-net-worth clients, families, and investors in Los Angeles, New York, and Austin seeking legal precision, real estate expertise, and strategic financial insight.

A graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Economics and a Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University School of Law, Hernandez began his legal career in 2001 representing clients in complex probate, trust, and real estate matters. Today, he leads a diverse network of professional entities under the ARH brand, each designed to serve a specific niche in the evolving landscape of law, business, and investment:

ARH Consulting LLC – Business, legal, and strategic consulting firm based in Beverly Hills, providing tailored advisory services for entrepreneurs and investors.

ARH Global Advisors LLC – Private wealth and capital advisory division assisting family offices, developers, and high-net-worth individuals.

ARH Mediation Services – National mediation and dispute-resolution firm offering efficient, confidential resolutions in business, real estate, and probate-related disputes.

ARH Real Estate Advisory Group – Boutique practice specializing in luxury, trust, and probate real estate sales across California and New York.

Alejandro Hernandez | Keller Williams Beverly Hills – Realtor and advisor focused on luxury estates, trust and probate sales, and strategic property acquisitions throughout Southern California.

Through these ventures, Hernandez merges his extensive legal background with business acumen and real estate innovation, offering clients a one-stop strategic partnership that aligns legal compliance, financial planning, and property development.

"Law, real estate, and business aren't separate worlds—they intersect every day," says Hernandez. "My mission has always been to help clients navigate those intersections strategically, with the long-term goal of protecting their wealth and building generational success."

As a Beverly Hills Probate Lawyer turned multidisciplinary advisor, Hernandez is also spearheading initiatives in AI-driven consulting, capital management, and mediation strategy, helping businesses and families adapt to the next generation of legal and financial technology.

With offices in Beverly Hills, Manhattan, and Austin, and a rapidly expanding online presence, Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has positioned his brand as a symbol of trust, innovation, and professional integrity. His leadership across the ARH companies reflects a consistent commitment to excellence and the modernization of legal and real estate practices in today's global economy.

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez is an American lawyer, business consultant, and real estate professional with more than twenty years of experience across law, business development, and property investment. He is the founder of ARH Consulting LLC, ARH Global Advisors LLC, ARH Mediation Services, and the ARH Real Estate Advisory Group, and serves clients nationally from his offices in Beverly Hills, New York, and Austin. His work focuses on probate and trust real estate, business development, mediation, and capital advisory for individuals and organizations navigating legal and financial transitions.

Beverly Hills | New York City | Austin

310-598-6462 | 646-290-7380

www.arhconsults.com | www.arhglobaladvisors.com | www.alexhernandezrealestate.com

[email protected]

