Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. - Bridging Law, Real Estate, and Advisory with Keller Williams Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. joins Keller Williams Beverly Hills, bringing more than two decades of legal, business, and real estate experience to one of the nation's most prestigious brokerages. A bi-coastal professional with offices in Los Angeles and New York, Hernandez represents a distinctive blend of legal precision and strategic real estate advisory, guiding clients through complex residential and investment transactions with a lawyer's eye for detail and a broker's commitment to results.

As both a licensed real estate agent with Keller Williams Beverly Hills and founder of ARH Real Estate Advisory LLC in Manhattan, Hernandez has built a practice that integrates trust and probate property sales, high-value acquisitions, and cross-border investment advisory. His approach combines legal insight, market analysis, and negotiation expertise to serve clients navigating intricate estate, trust, and corporate property matters.

Before expanding his real estate portfolio, Hernandez spent more than twenty years leading law and consulting firms across multiple states, including ARH Global Advisors and ARH Consulting LLC, where he developed a reputation for disciplined execution, strategic planning, and operational excellence. His experience managing complex legal operations and advising on asset protection and wealth transfer now informs his work in real estate — offering clients not only transactional representation but long-term strategic guidance.

At Keller Williams Beverly Hills, Hernandez leverages the firm's powerful network and marketing platform to connect high-net-worth individuals, investors, and families with opportunities across California and New York. His work often bridges both coasts, serving clients whose business, estate, or investment needs span major U.S. markets.

Through ARH Real Estate Advisory LLC, he also leads a growing team of real estate professionals in New York, focusing on trust and estate property sales, portfolio repositioning, and investor representation. The firm complements his California practice, positioning Hernandez as one of the few dual-market advisors effectively connecting clients from Manhattan to Beverly Hills.

"I see real estate as a continuation of my legal and advisory work," Hernandez explains. "Whether it's guiding a family through the sale of a trust property or advising an investor on a high-value acquisition, every transaction benefits from structure, precision, and strategy."

With his unique combination of legal expertise, business insight, and market fluency, Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. continues to redefine what it means to serve clients across law, real estate, and investment — with integrity, innovation, and a truly bi-coastal perspective.

