Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Launches Beverly Hills Probate Real Estate Division for High-Value Probate & Trust Property Sales

Attorney, Realtor®, and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist expands services to support executors, trustees, attorneys, and wealth managers handling luxury estate real estate in Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a California Realtor®, former trial lawyer, and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist, today announced the launch of Beverly Hills Probate Real Estate, a dedicated division focused exclusively on probate, trust, and court-supervised property sales in Beverly Hills and the Greater Los Angeles market.

The new division serves the growing demand for specialized fiduciary real estate services as luxury estates increasingly move through the probate and trust administration process. Hernandez's dual background as a lawyer and real estate professional positions him as one of the few specialists in the region equipped to handle the legal, procedural, and high-value marketing requirements unique to these transactions.

Luxury Probate & Trust Real Estate Requires Specialized Expertise

"Probate and trust property sales in Beverly Hills involve legal complexities that most agents simply aren't trained to manage," said Hernandez. "Executors and trustees must meet strict fiduciary duties, court deadlines, statutory notice requirements, and high-value market expectations—all at the same time. My role is to bridge the legal and real estate sides so families and fiduciaries have a seamless, compliant, and profitable experience."

The division provides full-service representation for:

Court-confirmed probate sales

Trust property sales

Estates with multiple beneficiaries

Court-mandated overbid auctions under the California 10311 Rule

Probate referee valuations and pre-sale preparation

Luxury estate marketing and global exposure through Keller Williams Beverly Hills

Serving Executors, Trustees, Attorneys & Wealth Professionals

Beverly Hills Probate Real Estate is designed to support:

Executors and administrators

Successor trustees

Probate and estate planning law firms

Professional fiduciaries

Family offices and wealth advisors

CPAs and financial planners

High-net-worth families managing estate transitions

"As a former probate lawyer, I understand exactly what fiduciaries need to protect the estate and remain compliant," Hernandez added. "This division fills a critical need for true probate-specialized real estate representation."

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez is an attorney, Realtor®, and Certified Probate & Trust Specialist serving Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Manhattan. With more than two decades of combined legal and real-estate experience, he provides high-level support for luxury estate sales, trust administration, fiduciary compliance, and high-net-worth real estate strategy. Hernandez leads ARH Real Estate Group LLC, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC and ARH Global Advisors LLC, and is affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills.

Media Contact

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Certified Probate & Trust Specialist

Keller Williams Beverly Hills

310-598-6462

BeverlyHillsProbateRealtor.com

alexhernandezrealestate.com

[email protected]

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Consulting LLC, 1 6462907380, [email protected], www.alexhernandezrealestate.com

SOURCE Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.