Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Launches BeverlyHillsProbateRealtor.com -- A Specialized Division Serving Probate, Trust, and Estate Property Sales in Beverly Hills

Lawyer Alejandro Hernandez with Keller Williams Beverly Hills creates probate and trust division

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a highly experienced Beverly Hills probate and trust real estate lawyer, has announced the official launch of BeverlyHillsProbateRealtor.com

— a specialized real estate platform dedicated exclusively to probate, trust, and estate property transactions throughout Beverly Hills and Greater Los Angeles.

With over two decades of experience in probate law and real estate advisory, Mr. Hernandez brings a rare combination of legal insight, fiduciary understanding, and luxury real estate expertise to one of California's most complex markets. His new platform aims to provide executors, trustees, attorneys, and families with the clarity, structure, and representation required to successfully navigate estate-related real estate sales.

"Probate and trust property sales in Beverly Hills demand both legal precision and market sophistication," said Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

"After more than 20 years working with estate clients, I've seen how many families and fiduciaries need guidance that bridges both law and luxury real estate. This new platform delivers exactly that — a professional, discreet service built around fiduciary protection and high-value results."

Where Law Meets Luxury

The newly launched Beverly Hills Probate Realtor division focuses on:

Court-Confirmed Probate Sales – Managing every step from petition to closing

Trust and Conservatorship Property Transactions

Valuation and Marketing of Luxury Estate Assets

Coordination with Attorneys, Accountants, and Probate Referees

Confidential Marketing for High-Net-Worth Estates

The firm's approach combines Beverly Hills market expertise with a deep understanding of California probate procedure, ensuring compliance, transparency, and value protection for heirs and beneficiaries.

A Unique Dual Perspective

As both a lawyer and real estate advisor with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, Mr. Hernandez offers fiduciaries and families an integrated advisory experience unmatched in the Southern California market.

His practice extends beyond traditional sales to include trust administration guidance, estate liquidation planning, and cross-state representation for luxury real estate assets.

"Our mission is to deliver peace of mind and professional structure to every estate transaction," Hernandez added.

"We represent the intersection of law, fiduciary duty, and luxury real estate — where families and attorneys can rely on one trusted professional to oversee the process from start to finish."

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is a lawyer and real estate advisor based in Beverly Hills, California. With more than 20 years of professional experience in probate law, trust administration, and luxury real estate, he represents clients throughout Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Manhattan. He is licensed in New York as an attorney, not licensed in California.

He is affiliated with Keller Williams Beverly Hills and leads ARH Real Estate Group, serving clients in high-value trust and estate sales, business transactions, and cross-border real estate matters.

Contact

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Lawyer | Real Estate Advisor | Keller Williams Beverly Hills

439 N Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

310-598-6462 | 646-290-7380

www.BeverlyHillsProbateRealtor.com

Where Law Meets Luxury — Beverly Hills Probate, Trust & Estate Real Estate Advisor

