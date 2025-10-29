Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. of Keller Williams Beverly Hills Offers Specialized Probate and Trust Real Estate Services Backed by Over Two Decades of Legal Expertise

Led by Lawyer Alejadnro Hernandez Keller Williams Beverly Hills provides probate services in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- lejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a licensed real estate professional with Keller Williams Beverly Hills, has brought a distinctive edge to the California real estate market by offering probate and trust real estate services informed by more than twenty years of legal experience.

With a background as a practicing attorney and consultant in law, business, and estate matters, Hernandez provides clients with unparalleled guidance through the complexities of court-supervised sales, trust-held property transfers, and inheritance-driven transactions. His dual background allows clients to approach real estate with both legal precision and market intelligence — an advantage few agents can offer.

"Every estate or trust sale involves more than just real estate — it involves family, compliance, and legacy," said Hernandez. "Having navigated probate and trust cases for over two decades, I understand both the legal structure and the emotional sensitivity required to handle these transactions with care and expertise."

Through Keller Williams Beverly Hills, one of Southern California's premier luxury and estate brokerages, Hernandez serves clients across Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, and the surrounding markets. His work focuses on assisting executors, trustees, attorneys, and families with the preparation, marketing, and sale of estate and trust-held properties, ensuring legal compliance and maximizing asset value.

In addition to probate and trust sales, Hernandez represents clients in high-value residential and investment real estate transactions and coordinates cross-coastal referrals between California and New York, where he is also a licensed real estate broker.

With deep knowledge of estate law, property transactions, and client advocacy, Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. has built a professional model that merges legal insight with real estate excellence, redefining what clients can expect from their real estate representation.

