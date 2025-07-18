Alelo Announces New AI-Powered Content Navigators for Content Discovery

The trends are clear: AI is making content discovery harder. Content navigation helps consumers find the content they want, and unlocks the potential of existing content libraries. It puts content creators grow their audiences. Post this

Alelo has developed and deployed a Content Navigator for the Dr. Laura Schlessinger program, an established show with thousands of podcasts and videos. An AI assistant named Stacy helps listeners find content relevant to their problems and interests. Stacy has received over 10,000 page views so far, and views continue to grow. And this still the soft launch stage, before efforts to promote the capability have begun in earnest.

Ron Hartenbaum, Managing Member of Crossover Media Group which manages the Dr. Laura program, said: "Stacy is making a big difference for Dr. Laura listeners. They come to Stacy with a problem, and Stacy recommends Dr. Laura podcasts and videos that speak directly to their situation. This yields a more engaged audience, more audio and video downloads and results in increased ad revenue."

Here is how content navigation works. First, generative AI transcribes and summarizes the podcasts and videos. The summaries focus more on the problem or dilemma that Dr. Laura is talking about, and less on details of Dr. Laura's recommendations to encourage listening. This process is fully automatic. Stacy, the AI assistant, then uses these summaries to help listeners find content that is most relevant to their problem.

Stacy asks probing questions to understand clearly what the listener's problem is, so that she can provide the most relevant recommendations. This is similar to Dr. Laura's approach on the air, where she probes listeners to clarify their problems before offering solutions.

Dr. Lewis Johnson, Alelo CEO, said: "Content Navigators like Stacy have deep knowledge of each show's content and seek to understand each listener's problem. If the listener doesn't know exactly what to search for, Stacy will point them in the right direction and make high-quality content recommendations. Because other search tools don't try to understand what the listener is searching for, their recommendations are often off target or irrelevant."

Alelo's content navigation technology can help with Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), the process of adding creating and adding metadata to help AI tools find and describe content. Alelo technology generates summaries automatically, saving shows the time-consuming effort of rewriting content descriptions so that they are understandable by answer engines.

Alelo is now offering Content Navigators to other podcasters and streaming platforms. Alelo tools can quickly create a Content Navigator for a show or a collection of shows. Dr. Johnson said: "The trends are clear: AI is making content discovery harder. Content navigation helps consumers find the content they want, and unlocks the potential of existing content libraries. It helps content creators grow their audiences."

Alelo uses artificial intelligence to help clients transform their content discovery and learning. Over 500,000 people have learned new skills using Alelo AI-powered learning products. Alelo was a finalist in the XPRIZE competition for innovative solutions to rapidly train new skills. Alelo Content Navigators make Alelo technology available to anyone interested in learning, acquiring new skills, solving problems, or simply exploring new content. To learn more about Alelo's artificial intelligence technology and solutions, visit www.Alelo.com.

Dr. Lewis Johnson, Alelo Inc., 1 310 804 1940, [email protected], www.alelo.com

