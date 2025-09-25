Alemba Launches ServiceNow Connector to Streamline ITSM Collaboration Across Platforms

Designed for healthcare and enterprise organisations, the new connector streamlines cross-platform ITSM collaboration and supports long-term service efficiency

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alemba, a global IT Service Management (ITSM) software provider founded in 2007, has launched the Alemba ServiceNow Connector, designed to help IT teams in healthcare, government, finance, and enterprise organisations collaborate more effectively across platforms.

This launch addresses common operational challenges, including siloed ITSM tools, manual updates between systems, and duplicated tickets, giving IT leaders a unified, strategic way to manage incidents, requests, and tasks. The new connector is now available for organisations using Alemba Service Manager (ASM), both in the cloud and on-premises.

"Our goal was to improve collaboration and reduce delays caused by manual updates between systems," said David Rimmer, Head of ICT – Service Delivery at Barts Health NHS Trust. "With this integration, teams on both Alemba Service Manager and ServiceNow can work together more effectively, with visibility of all updates, tasks, and communications—without switching tools."

What the New Offering Delivers

Real-Time Syncing: Incidents, Problems, Requests, and Tasks are synced in real time across ASM and ServiceNow, eliminating duplication and improving responsiveness.

Custom Field Mapping: Supports mapping of notes, statuses, attachments, and priorities between platforms to ensure visibility of key information.

Cost-Efficient Access: Extends ServiceNow data access to teams without additional fulfiller licenses, reducing operational costs.

Flexible Deployment: Compatible with both Alemba Cloud and on-premises deployments, integrating seamlessly into existing IT environments.

Scalability: Designed to grow with enterprises, supporting teams across multiple locations, departments, or markets.

Early Feedback and Business Impact

Barts Health NHS Trust, one of the UK's largest NHS trusts, has successfully used the connector to enhance collaboration between internal ASM teams and external ServiceNow suppliers. The integration allows the Trust to maintain a single point of contact for users while connecting backend teams to deliver joined-up IT services, reduce ticket duplication, and accelerate resolution times.

"More and more of our customers are finding value in extending their service capabilities without the cost and complexity of replacing existing systems," said Emily Taggart, CEO of Alemba. "Our integration with ServiceNow helps them do just that. It enables true cross-platform collaboration, reduces ticket duplication, and speeds up resolution times."

About Alemba

Alemba Ltd., Edinburgh, United Kingdom, is a global ITSM software provider delivering enterprise-grade IT service management solutions. Alemba Service Manager (ASM) helps organisations streamline IT operations, improve service delivery, and enhance operational efficiency. Alemba also offers professional services, cloud solutions, and rapid-start deployment packages for healthcare, government, finance, and enterprise sectors. For more information, visit https://alemba.com/.

Media Contact

Edward Fung, Alemba, 44 (0)203 479 7900, [email protected], https://alemba.com

SOURCE Alemba