Alen BreatheSmart 35i, 45i, and 75i Air Purifiers Earn Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between AAFA and ASL, helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards established by the program. Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® products meeting those strict standards are proven to be more suitable for individuals with asthma and allergies.

For the more than 100 million people in the United States affected by asthma and/or allergies, air purifiers offer an excellent tool for reducing indoor allergens and pollutants, significantly improving indoor air quality. The effectiveness of an air purifier depends on its ability to remove airborne allergens and airway irritants such as dust mite allergen, pet dander, pollen, and mold spores.

The Alen BreatheSmart 35i, 45i, and 75i air purifiers have successfully met the following criteria through strict scientific testing to obtain Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification:

Removing allergens from the air: Certified air purifiers must reduce airborne allergen levels by at least 90%. Testing conditions simulate everyday scenarios, including the presence of carpet, furniture, and allergen-laden dust, demonstrating the air purifiers' ability to capture various allergen particles.

Capturing the allergen, not just moving it: It is crucial that the air purifier not only filters the air, but also captures allergens in its filter. A minimum of 50% of the allergens removed must be contained within the filter, preventing their return to the environment.

Compliance with limits for ozone: The certification standard ensures that any ozone generated remains within the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations levels (less than 0.05ppm).

"We are proud to have our BreatheSmart purifiers certified as Asthma & Allergy Friendly®," said Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen. "This certification underscores our commitment to delivering products that are scientifically tested to help create a healthier indoor environment by reducing exposure to common allergens and asthma triggers. In independent laboratory testing, the BreatheSmart purifiers were shown to remove up to 99.9% of airborne allergens and particles, providing families with trusted, third-party verification of their performance in improving indoor air quality."

"About one in every three people in the United States has asthma and/or allergies. Household air pollution, poor ventilation, and indoor allergens contribute to increased health risks," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "We welcome the addition of Alen BreatheSmart 35i, 45i, and 75i air purifiers to the coveted list of certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly® air care products. These products provide more options for people with asthma and allergies to help reduce allergens and airway irritants in their homes."

"We are delighted that these Alen BreatheSmart air purifiers have earned the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "Air purifiers play a vital role in reducing allergens such as dust mite allergen, pet dander, and pollen, which can significantly impact indoor air quality. Alen's commitment to meeting our rigorous scientific standards ensures that consumers have access to effective air purification solutions that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. At a time when indoor air quality is more important than ever, it is essential that product claims are supported by trusted science."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program:

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of high-performance air purifiers, committed to creating healthier indoor environments through advanced, scientifically validated technology. Alen's purifiers use True HEPA filters and are independently certified by Quiet Mark, the Asthma & Allergy Friendly®Certification Program, SleepScore Labs, and ENERGY STAR® for delivering best-in-class air purification, energy efficiency, ultra-quiet operation, and improved sleep quality. Alen's mission to enhance quality of life in homes, workplaces, and shared spaces is driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air. Alen empowers individuals and families to lead healthier lives with cleaner, safer air and greater peace of mind through proprietary features like airID smart sensor technology and a commitment to lifetime reliability.

Visit Alen for more information.

