Alen Expands Portfolio of Certified Air Purifiers with Asthma & Allergy Friendly® BreatheSmart 25i

For anyone managing asthma or allergies, this certification provides trusted third-party proof that Alen delivers cleaner air and a higher standard of wellness in every space," said Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen. Post this

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, a collaborative initiative between AAFA and ASL, helps consumers identify products that contribute to a healthier indoor environment. Products undergo rigorous independent testing to meet scientific standards established by the program. By meeting the strict standards for the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification, products demonstrate greater suitability for individuals with asthma and allergies.

The comprehensive testing is designed to evaluate real-world effectiveness in improving indoor air quality. Scientific criteria assess the product's ability to reduce exposure to airborne allergens while maintaining reliable and efficient operation.

For smaller portable air cleaners such as the BreatheSmart 25i, the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® certification requirements include:

Reduce airborne allergen levels by more than 75%, demonstrable for at least one allergen tested, compared to a controlled environment where the air cleaner is turned off.

Demonstrate recovery of more than 50% of the allergen reduction within the air cleaner itself, confirming effective capture and retention.

Verify that ozone emissions remain below 50 ppb, ensuring the air cleaner does not contribute to indoor air pollutants.

Align its certified room size with its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) — certification applies only to the room size appropriate to the product's measured CADR, as stated on its certificate.

Optimized for smaller spaces such as bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices, the BreatheSmart 25i reflects Alen's adaptive and customer-focused approach, delivering high-performance air purification designed for today's modern living environments.

"We are proud to earn the Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certification for our BreatheSmart 25i purifier," said Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen. "This certification validates the science and performance behind our technology and confirms that the 25i effectively reduces airborne allergens and irritants that impact people with asthma and allergies. The BreatheSmart 25i was created to deliver quiet, intelligent, and precise air purification that supports healthier living, learning, and working environments. For anyone managing asthma or allergies, this certification provides trusted third-party proof that Alen delivers cleaner air and a higher standard of wellness in every space."

"We appreciate Alen's work to ensure the BreatheSmart 25i meets our Asthma & Allergy Friendly standards and to provide people with asthma and allergies a trusted option backed by science," said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. "The Certification mark gives consumers confidence that the product they purchase will help reduce exposure to allergens and airway irritants."

"This certification reflects how product innovation can adapt to real life," said Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd. "The Alen BreatheSmart 25i shows that air purification technology can be both high-performing and personal—designed for bedrooms, nurseries, and home offices where people spend the most time. Alen's focus on scientific validation ensures that these everyday environments benefit from proven allergen reduction and improved indoor air quality."

About the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program:

The Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program is a unique, groundbreaking collaboration between the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) and Allergy Standards Limited (ASL). The program tests and certifies products against strict standards to prove their suitability for people with asthma and allergies. Products passing these tests earn the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Mark. The Certification Program works with retailers and manufacturers to offer consumers products for a healthier home.

Certified products include air cleaners, air filters, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, cleaning products, and more. Visit aafa.org/certified for more information.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of high-performance air purifiers, committed to creating healthier indoor environments through advanced, scientifically validated technology. Alen's purifiers use True HEPA filters and are independently certified by Quiet Mark, the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, SleepScore Labs, and ENERGY STAR® for delivering best-in-class air purification, energy efficiency, ultra-quiet operation and improved sleep quality. Alen's mission to enhance quality of life in homes, workplaces, and shared spaces is driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air. Alen empowers individuals and families to lead healthier lives with cleaner, safer air and greater peace of mind through proprietary features like airID smart sensor technology and a commitment to lifetime reliability. Visit Alen for more information.

Media Contact

Sarajane Sparks, Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, 1 540-538-3286, [email protected], https://www.asthmaandallergyfriendly.com/USA/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program