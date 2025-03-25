Alere Care Solutions CCO Wins DAISY Award for Ethical Nurse Recruitment

"This award is a recognition of our commitment to ethical recruitment—placing nurses in permanent hospital roles where they're valued, supported, and able to build meaningful careers," said Jocelyn Musni. Post this

"This award is not just for me—it's for every international nurse who has taken the courageous step to work in a new country," said Musni. "As an immigrant and nurse myself, I understand the challenges they face. Alere Care Solutions ensures every nurse we place is treated fairly, respected, and positioned for long-term success."

Alere Care Solutions: The New Standard in International Nurse Recruitment

For too long, internationally educated nurses (IENs) have been underpaid, locked into unfair contracts, or left to navigate the U.S. system alone. Unlike traditional staffing agencies that treat nurses as temporary workers, Alere Care Solutions is reshaping the industry with a nurse-first, sustainable recruitment model that supports both hospitals and healthcare professionals for the long term—because nurses become permanent hospital employees from day one. This direct-hire approach ensures that nurses are treated equitably, fully integrated into their teams, and set up for lasting career growth.

According to the International Council of Nurses (ICN), migrant nurses are often subjected to wage disparities, misleading job information, and exploitative working conditions—issues that have raised global concerns, including potential violations of federal anti-human trafficking laws.

Alere's model ensures that nurses are never subjected to deceptive practices, coercive contracts, or unfair treatment. Instead, they are welcomed into roles where they can grow and thrive.

Why Hospitals Choose Alere Care Solutions

Direct hospital employment from day one – Nurses are hired directly by hospitals, receiving:

Full employee benefits (health insurance, paid time off, retirement plans)

Equal pay as U.S.-trained nurses—no wage discrimination

Promotion and career advancement opportunities

Higher nurse retention rates – Because nurses are part of the hospital team from day one, they are more likely to stay in the community, reducing turnover and strengthening hospital workforce stability

No staffing agency middlemen – Alere provides permanent staffing solutions that improve continuity of care and long-term workforce stability.

Comprehensive nurse integration support – Alere helps nurses thrive through:

Hospital onboarding and mentorship programs

Cultural and professional adjustment training

Community-building resources and support networks

Led by a former hospital president – Coleen Santa Ana, CEO of Alere Care Solutions, brings years of experience as a hospital president to lead an agency focused on nurse well-being and hospital staffing success.

"For too long, international nurses have been undervalued, underpaid, and placed in unstable jobs," said Santa Ana. "Alere Care Solutions is changing that. Nurses deserve equal pay, full benefits, and real career paths—not just temporary placements. Jocelyn has been instrumental in making this vision a reality."

Global Recognition for Ethical Nurse Recruitment

The TruMerit DAISY Award for Outstanding International Nurse Recruiter recognizes individuals who uphold the highest standards of integrity in international recruitment. The award is a collaboration between TruMerit (formerly CGFNS) and the DAISY Foundation, two organizations dedicated to fair and transparent nurse hiring.

As a proud member of the Alliance for Ethical International Recruitment Practices, Alere Care Solutions ensures that international nurses are never subjected to deceptive contracts, wage suppression, or mistreatment. Instead, Alere's direct-hire model guarantees fair pay, transparent placement, and full support as nurses integrate into the U.S. healthcare system.

"We are grateful to Deb Zimmerman, CEO of The DAISY Foundation, and Peter Preziosi, CEO of TruMerit, for their leadership in recognizing the contributions of international nurses," said Santa Ana. "At Alere Care Solutions, we will continue to stand up for fairness and respect in global nurse recruitment."

About Alere Care Solutions

Alere Care Solutions is a woman- and minority-owned small business specializing in ethical international nurse recruitment for U.S. hospitals, nonprofit organizations, and government healthcare facilities. By prioritizing direct hospital employment, equal pay, and long-term career integration, Alere is the trusted agency hospitals rely on to build a stronger, more sustainable nursing workforce.

Hospitals looking for ethical, long-term staffing solutions? Nurses ready to build a career with full benefits and fair pay?

Visit www.alerecaresolutions.com to learn how Alere Care Solutions is revolutionizing international nurse recruitment.

Media Contact

Angelo Reyes, Alere Care Solutions, 1 7573011847, [email protected], www.alerecaresolutions.com

SOURCE Alere Care Solutions