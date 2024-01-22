Aleta Law Emerges as Premier Investigations Law Firm for Educational Institutions and Organizations

"By establishing Aleta Law, we expect to better serve our existing clients, fill a need in the market for professional, high-quality investigation and hearings services and cultivate a team-based and supportive culture for our employees." Post this

"In the past few years, we have grown our team to 10 attorneys in 5 states to support our clients across the country. With the growth and national reach of our team and practice, forming Aleta Law was a natural next step. By establishing Aleta Law, we expect to better serve our existing clients, fill a need in the market for professional, high-quality investigation and hearings services and cultivate a team-based and supportive culture for our employees," states Kai McGintee.

Aleta Law specializes in addressing a spectrum of complex issues, ranging from Title IX sexual harassment and other forms of sexual misconduct to child abuse, domestic/intimate partner violence, stalking, discrimination, and harassment based on protected classes such as race, religion, and disability. Additionally, Aleta Law is well-equipped to handle cases involving hazing, bullying, and boundary/power imbalance violations.

"Kai and Amanda have been at the forefront of this field for years, earning the trust and respect of clients nationwide. Their leadership and commitment to excellence are the pillars on which Aleta Law stands," says Aleta's Practice Manager, Ana Davis.

Aleta Law invites organizations nationwide to partner with them for objective, thorough, and equitable legal resolutions.

About Aleta Law:

Aleta Law is a boutique investigations and resolutions law firm founded by highly experienced legal professionals Amanda Norris Ames and Kai McGintee. The firm is dedicated to providing objective, thorough, and equitable legal services to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, athletic organizations, nonprofits, and companies nationwide. With a national reputation for excellence, Aleta Law is a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex legal challenges.

Media Contact

Kai McGintee, Aleta Law, 1 207-535-9497, [email protected], www.aletalaw.com

Amanda Ames, Aleta Law, 1 434-219-5421, [email protected], www.aletalaw.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Aleta Law