Aleta Law Emerges as Premier Investigations Law Firm for Educational Institutions and Organizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As institutions increasingly seek external solutions to investigate and resolve Title IX and civil rights complaints, Aleta Law positions itself as a go-to resource for equitable and thorough resolutions. Aleta Law, a newly established women-owned law firm, provides investigation and adjudication services to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, athletic organizations, nonprofits, and companies. "We're your objective perspective," declares the tagline of Aleta Law, succinctly capturing the essence of the firm's mission to provide fair and impartial investigations and hearing services.
The firm is led by founders and Title IX thought leaders Amanda Norris Ames and Kai McGintee, who have earned national reputations for investigating and adjudicating the most challenging of cases. Backed by a team of trauma-informed and seasoned attorney investigators, Aleta Law brings a unique approach to investigations, emphasizing sensitivity, diligence, and unwavering objectivity in handling cases.
"In the past few years, we have grown our team to 10 attorneys in 5 states to support our clients across the country. With the growth and national reach of our team and practice, forming Aleta Law was a natural next step. By establishing Aleta Law, we expect to better serve our existing clients, fill a need in the market for professional, high-quality investigation and hearings services and cultivate a team-based and supportive culture for our employees," states Kai McGintee.
Aleta Law specializes in addressing a spectrum of complex issues, ranging from Title IX sexual harassment and other forms of sexual misconduct to child abuse, domestic/intimate partner violence, stalking, discrimination, and harassment based on protected classes such as race, religion, and disability. Additionally, Aleta Law is well-equipped to handle cases involving hazing, bullying, and boundary/power imbalance violations.
"Kai and Amanda have been at the forefront of this field for years, earning the trust and respect of clients nationwide. Their leadership and commitment to excellence are the pillars on which Aleta Law stands," says Aleta's Practice Manager, Ana Davis.
Aleta Law invites organizations nationwide to partner with them for objective, thorough, and equitable legal resolutions.
About Aleta Law:
Aleta Law is a boutique investigations and resolutions law firm founded by highly experienced legal professionals Amanda Norris Ames and Kai McGintee. The firm is dedicated to providing objective, thorough, and equitable legal services to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, athletic organizations, nonprofits, and companies nationwide. With a national reputation for excellence, Aleta Law is a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex legal challenges.
