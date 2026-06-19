Aleta Law Welcomes Carrie Evans Wilson and Moriah Silver as Senior Directors

"Carrie and Moriah embody the experience, sound judgment, and commitment to neutrality that define Aleta Law," said Kai McGintee, Managing Director. Post this

Carrie Evans Wilson joins Aleta Law with a distinguished background conducting and overseeing complex civil rights investigations across higher education and K–12 settings. Her work centers on matters involving sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, employee misconduct, and other sensitive institutional concerns, as well as the fair and thorough adjudication of those claims under Title VI, Title IX, and related policies.

Wilson regularly serves in key adjudicatory roles, including Hearing Officer, Chair of Hearing Panels, and appellate decision-maker, and is known for her clear, process-driven approach that prioritizes impartiality and procedural integrity. She has also advised educational institutions on policy development, compliance, and risk management, and has provided training on Title IX, FERPA, and civil rights obligations.

Moriah Silver is an accomplished higher education leader and investigator with extensive experience supporting institutions of higher education in navigating complex civil rights, Title IX, and workplace matters. Silver has led and overseen sensitive investigations involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, sexual misconduct, and disability-related concerns, and is known for delivering thorough findings in high-stakes environments.

Silver has played a key role in strengthening institutional response efforts for colleges and universities in the areas of Title IX, Title VI, and civil rights compliance. In her prior role at a prestigious private research university, Silver managed a team of investigators and improved operational efficiencies and standards across the office. Silver also led efforts to develop institutional policies, practices, and training programs that promote best practices.

About Aleta Law

Aleta Law was established as a boutique investigations and resolutions law firm. Our team has developed a national reputation for providing organizations with objective, thorough, and equitable investigation, decision-making, and interim services. While we are often sought out to handle high-profile and complex investigations, hearings, and interim roles for institutions, we treat every matter with the same level of sensitivity, diligence, and objectivity.

Our team of attorneys works with colleges, universities, K-12 schools, athletic organizations, nonprofits and private companies nationwide. We regularly handle allegations involving Title IX sexual harassment or other sexual misconduct, child abuse, domestic/intimate partner violence, stalking, discrimination and harassment based on protected classes (including race, religion, disability), hazing, bullying, and boundary/power imbalance violations, among other types of misconduct. Our skill and training allow us to conduct equitable and reliable investigations and hearings whenever an individual or institution is accused of misconduct, as well as provide quality support for institutions in the areas of civil rights and Title IX compliance.

Media Contact

Amanda Norris Ames, Aleta Law, 1 207-378-7514, [email protected], Aleta Law

SOURCE Aleta Law