Alethea and Reality Defender Partner to Bring Deepfake Detection Into Online Risk Detection and Mitigation

New partnership combines online risk intelligence with deepfake detection to help organizations verify suspicious media in context

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, the leading AI risk intelligence company helping organizations detect, assess, and mitigate online risk, and Reality Defender, the RSAC Innovation Award-winning deepfake detection platform, announced today a partnership to help organizations identify AI-generated and manipulated media as part of broader digital risk monitoring and response. The partnership brings together deepfake detection and online risk intelligence so teams can better determine what is real, what matters, and what to do next.

As generative AI makes falsified media easier to produce and distribute, organizations need more than a standalone authenticity check; they need to understand how deceptive content is being used, where it is spreading, and whether it poses a reputational, operational, or security risk.

"Deepfakes and AI-generated content have become practical tools for fraud, impersonation, and digital manipulation," said Lisa Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Alethea. "Organizations need to know quickly whether suspicious media is real, but they also need clear options for what to do next. This partnership helps connect trusted verification with clear mitigation, giving teams faster ways to contain risk through takedown workflows, rapid statement generation, and coordinated response recommendations."

Alethea's agentic AI platform Artemis helps organizations detect and mitigate online risk by surfacing emerging narratives, coordinated activity, and actor/ threat context across the digital ecosystem. Reality Defender provides real-time detection of AI-generated and manipulated media across audio, video, image, and text using its enterprise platform and API. Together, the companies will help customers move from media verification to faster, more informed response.

"Partnering with Alethea connects deepfake detection to the broader operational context organizations need," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO of Reality Defender. "It means customers can not only identify manipulated media, but understand how it fits into a wider campaign of deception and act quickly to reduce harm."

The partnership is designed for organizations facing growing exposure to impersonation, fraud, disinformation, executive targeting, and other forms of AI-enabled digital deception. Available now, the joint capability will be accessible through both companies. To learn more, visit alethea.com and realitydefender.com.

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk intelligence company enabling Fortune 500 companies, private organizations, and nonprofits to manage the growing risks stemming from disinformation, misinformation, and digital manipulation. Its AI risk management platform, Artemis, combines machine learning and expert-led intelligence to detect and contextualize emerging narrative threats across the internet. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety, and market value in an increasingly contested information environment. The company was founded in 2019. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSAC Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing videos, audio, and images. Reality Defender's RealScan deepfake detection web platform and RealAPI empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

Media Contact

Kayla Ryan, Alethea, 1 9788703598, [email protected], www.alethea.com

Scott Steinhardt, Reality Defender, 1 718-864-5744, [email protected], www.realitydefender.com

SOURCE Alethea