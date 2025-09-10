Alethea Appoints Former Walmart and Boeing CCO Brian Besanceney as Principal Advisor to Advance Strategic Growth and Impact

Alethea has appointed Brian Besanceney, former Chief Communications Officer at Walmart and Boeing, as Principal Advisor to help guide the company's strategic growth as it scales its AI platform, Artemis, and expands communications mitigation services. Besanceney, who also served in senior roles at Disney and the White House and was previously an Alethea client, will advise leadership on strengthening partnerships and equipping global leaders with the intelligence they need to protect their brands and stakeholders from evolving digital risks.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading AI risk intelligence company protecting brand integrity in an increasingly complex digital environment, today announced the appointment of Brian Besanceney as Principal Advisor.

In this role, Brian will provide strategic counsel to Alethea's leadership as the company scales its technology, expands its communications mitigation services, and strengthens its partnerships to address the growing threats of disinformation and reputational attacks targeting organizations worldwide.

"Brian brings unparalleled expertise in communications, reputation management, and navigating complex operational environments at the highest levels of the private sector and government," said Lisa Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Alethea. "His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to equip leaders with the intelligence and tools they need to protect their brands and stakeholders in today's dynamic information environment."

Brian has held senior leadership roles at some of the world's most recognized organizations, including serving as Chief Communications Officer at both Boeing and Walmart, and holding key public affairs roles at The Walt Disney Company and in the White House. His career has focused on building high-performing teams, leading through crises, and modernizing communications functions to drive organizational transformation.

"As a former Alethea client, I've seen firsthand the value their intelligence delivers to organizations facing real-time reputational threats," said Besanceney. "I'm excited to help build on that foundation by advancing the Alethea technology and services that enable organizations to identify, understand, and respond to these risks with speed and confidence."

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk company helping organizations and nonprofits protect themselves from risks stemming from disinformation and digital context distortion. Leveraging its multi-channel AI platform, Artemis, Alethea detects disinformation narratives across the internet, enabling customers to proactively defend against this pervasive threat. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety and market value. The company was founded in 2019 and is woman-owned. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

