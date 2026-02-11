Alethea Enhances Artemis Platform with Agentic AI-Powered Mitigation Suite to Close the Gap Between Intelligence and Action

Alethea announced a major expansion of its flagship Artemis platform with the launch of an agentic AI-powered mitigation agent suite.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading AI risk intelligence company safeguarding organizations' brand trust and operational resilience from the growing risks of disinformation and influence operations, today announced a major expansion of its flagship Artemis platform with the launch of an agentic AI-powered mitigation agent suite. Trained on seven years of specialized analyst intelligence and proprietary narrative models, these new capabilities bridge the critical gap between detecting digital threats and taking decisive action to neutralize them.

The expansion transforms Artemis from a detection engine into a full-cycle risk management platform. By leveraging Alethea's deep repository of historical narrative data, the new agents allow organizations to move from identifying a risk to implementing a solution in minutes.

The Artemis Agentic Mitigation Suite

Powered by agentic AI, Artemis' mitigation agent supports the last-mile actions communications, security, and legal teams require during a digital crisis:

Integrated Agentic Analysis: Functioning as an agentic AI analyst trained on years of Alethea's proprietary intelligence, the mitigation agent turns early risk alerts into immediate, high-quality guidance that reduce dependencies on high-cost crisis functions

Strategic Response Generation for Communications Teams: The agent helps comms leaders navigate escalating corporate risks by generating narrative refutations, holding statements, press releases, and/ or social copy designed to counter harmful or manipulated information

Brand Voice Alignment: All generated outputs are automatically risk-informed and aligned with a specific brand voice to ensure consistency while passing rigorous internal quality standards

Strengthening Security Response via Automated Requests: For security and legal teams, the agent automates the generation of necessary copy for website and platform takedown requests, allowing teams to rapidly move from detection to mitigation

As digital crises increasingly stem from fast-moving, inflammatory narratives, organizations often struggle with the lengthy coordination required across legal, communications, and executive teams, which can delay vital responses. Alethea's new mitigation suite automates these workflows, allowing teams to respond at the speed of the modern information environment.

Advanced Intelligence and Noise Reduction

In addition to the new agentic mitigation capabilities, this release includes significant updates to the core Artemis intelligence models to improve signal quality:

Advanced Entity Disambiguation: A more sophisticated model accurately distinguishes between complex or ambiguous entities, ensuring analysts receive cleaner, more relevant data

Refined Violent Rhetoric Model: A finely tuned model designed for executive protection use cases that cuts through the "noise" of social media data

"Online risk doesn't wait for internal alignment," said Lisa Kaplan, Founder and CEO of Alethea. "Organizations need the ability to move from detection to decision and from decision to action without guesswork. These mitigation agents bring that action layer directly into Artemis, so communications and security teams can respond with speed, discipline, and context."

These updates are available now to Artemis users, with full end-to-end user journey integration expected to be completed by April 2026.

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk company enabling Fortune 500 companies, private organizations, and nonprofits to manage the growing risks stemming from disinformation, misinformation, and digital manipulation. Its AI risk management platform, Artemis, combines machine learning and expert-led intelligence to detect and contextualize emerging narrative threats across the internet. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety, and market value in an increasingly contested information environment. The company was founded in 2019. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

