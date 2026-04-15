Alethea Expands Agentic AI Mitigation Suite with Takedown Agents, Empowering Organizations to Remove Violative Content Before it Creates Business Risk

Alethea has expanded its Artemis platform with the launch of takedown agents to help customers remove violative content from the internet before it impacts business operations

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading online threat mitigation company safeguarding organizations from the growing risks of disinformation and influence operations, today announced the expansion of its Artemis platform with the launch of takedown agents, a first-of-its-kind capability that removes violative content before it hardens into public perception, drastically reducing the time from detection to remediation.

The takedown agents are designed for communications, physical security, and cybersecurity teams at organizations managing reputational risk, executive safety, or coordinated disinformation at scale. For communications leaders, it removes violative content before it defines the narrative. For physical security teams, it eliminates threats of violence online before they reach the people who act on them. For cybersecurity professionals, it reduces the time to action that previous detection investments have been missing.

From deepfakes using an executive's likeness, to threats of violence against personnel and facilities, to coordinated influence campaigns targeting an organization's brand, and impersonation accounts spreading false information, when content crosses the line, Alethea acts to get it taken down. As part of Artemis's agentic AI mitigation suite, the takedown agents work in tandem with the communications agents, which simultaneously generate the narrative response (such as holding statements, counter-messaging, and social copy) so organizations can manage removal and reputation in a single, coordinated workflow.

"For too long, organizations have had to choose between managing the crisis and getting the content that caused the crisis removed" said Lisa Kaplan, CEO of Alethea. "We built the takedown agents because detection without mitigation is just watching the damage happen. When our platform identifies content that violates social platforms' terms of service, it shouldn't require your team to start from scratch. The request should already be written."

The launch addresses a critical gap in enterprise threat response. While organizations have invested heavily in detection, the path from identifying a violation to getting it removed has remained inconsistent and slow, requiring teams to navigate platform-specific reporting processes while simultaneously managing communications, security, and legal response.

When a violation is identified, Artemis attaches the appropriate context, coordination evidence, and risk assessment to the alert. A takedown agent then drafts a platform-specific, policy-anchored request with evidence pre-loaded and ready to file. Customers review and submit, maintaining full control while eliminating the friction that has historically made timely takedowns impractical at scale.

Artemis's proprietary models, built on nearly a decade of deep expertise and real-world use cases, are designed to produce takedown submissions that platforms will act on — not generic reports, but structured filings anchored to platform policy and supported by the specific evidence each platform requires.

The takedown agents are available now as part of the Artemis platform. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit

www.alethea.com

About Alethea

Alethea protects the Fortune 500 companies, private organizations, and nonprofits to manage the growing risks stemming from disinformation, misinformation, and digital manipulation. Its AI risk management platform, Artemis, combines machine learning and expert-led intelligence to detect and contextualize emerging narrative threats across the internet. With Artemis-powered early detection and agentic mitigation, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety, and market value in an increasingly contested information environment. The company was founded in 2019. Learn more at

www.alethea.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Ryan, Alethea, 1 9788703598, [email protected], alethea.com

SOURCE Alethea