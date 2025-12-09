Alethea Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Edgard Capdevielle

Capdevielle, current CEO of Nozomi Networks, joins Alethea's board as company accelerates expansion and continues to build durable, trusted solutions for customers operating in complex risk environemnts

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading AI risk intelligence company trusted by organizations to safeguard brand trust and operational resilience against disinformation and influence operations, today announced that Edgard Capdevielle has joined its board of directors, effective immediately. With a proven track record of scaling technology companies and driving global expansion, Capdevielle will provide strategic guidance as Alethea broadens its international footprint and refines its product vision for clients worldwide.

Capdevielle brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise technology leadership and global market development. He currently serves as CEO of Nozomi Networks, where he has led the company through a period of rapid international expansion and successfully guided the business through its acquisition by Mitsubishi Electric, a transaction valued at $1 billion. Prior to Nozomi Networks, he held senior leadership roles at Imperva and Data Domain (acquired by EMC, now part of Dell Technologies), developing deep expertise in enterprise security, infrastructure, and global operations.

"Edgard has built and scaled companies at the moments that matter most," said Lisa Kaplan, founder and CEO of Alethea. "He understands what it takes to grow responsibly, expand internationally, and build durable platforms that customers trust. His perspective will be invaluable as we scale Alethea and bring our work to more organizations around the world."

Capdevielle's appointment strengthens Alethea's governance as the company accelerates expansion and continues to build durable, trusted capabilities for customers operating in complex risk environments.

"In today's age of information, no business is immune to digital disinformation attacks. Businesses must be armed to quickly uncover and address false narrative campaigns before they can do harm. Lisa and her team are a force to be reckoned with. They are fundamentally changing the way organizations monitor and root out false narratives and AI-generated content before it can damage a company's reputation and revenue. Joining Alethea's board is a tremendous opportunity and I'm excited to support them as they scale globally and expand their impact," said Capdevielle.

Alethea's expanded board of directors reflects the company's focus on disciplined growth, global market expansion, and long-term value creation for customers and stakeholders.

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk company enabling Fortune 500 companies, private organizations, and nonprofits to manage the growing risks stemming from disinformation, misinformation, and digital manipulation. Its AI risk management platform, Artemis, combines machine learning and expert-led intelligence to detect and contextualize emerging narrative threats across the internet. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety, and market value in an increasingly contested information environment. The company was founded in 2019. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

