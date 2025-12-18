Alethea Expands Executive Leadership Team, Taps Glenn Lemons as Chief Customer Officer and Peter Trennum as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Industry veterans bring decades of operational and product expertise to strengthen customer value and fuel ongoing technology innovation

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading AI risk intelligence company safeguarding organizations' brand trust and operational resilience from the growing risks of disinformation and influence operations, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointments of Glenn Lemons as Chief Customer Officer and Peter Trennum as Chief Product & Technology Officer.

Lemons brings a distinguished career spanning leadership roles across the private sector, financial services, and national defense. He most recently served as Chief Intelligence Officer at Flashpoint, where he helped guide complex intelligence programs, customer success, and inside sales supporting global enterprises. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President at the Citigroup Cyber Intelligence Center, overseeing global analysis and operational coordination. Earlier in his career, Lemons spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force, holding senior leadership positions across intelligence, operations, and mission support.

As Chief Customer Officer at Alethea, Lemons will lead customer strategy, experience, and enablement, ensuring customers receive the strategic guidance, support, and trusted partnership necessary to navigate today's rapidly shifting information environment.

Trennum joins as Chief Product & Technology Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in enterprise product innovation, platform architecture, and AI-driven workflow development. He will oversee product strategy, engineering alignment, and technical vision as Alethea accelerates the evolution of Artemis to meet growing demand from organizations navigating increasingly sophisticated information-driven risks.

"Glenn and Peter bring the kind of leadership that elevates both the customer experience and the product vision," said Lisa Kaplan, founder and CEO of Alethea. "Glenn has spent his career helping complex organizations make sense of fast-moving environments and supporting them with thoughtful, trusted guidance. Peter has a remarkable ability to translate nuanced customer needs into scalable technology. Together, they strengthen the foundation that will guide Alethea through its next stage of growth."

For more information, visit www.alethea.com.

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk company enabling Fortune 500 companies, private organizations, and nonprofits to manage the growing risks stemming from disinformation, misinformation, and digital manipulation. Its AI risk management platform, Artemis, combines machine learning and expert-led intelligence to detect and contextualize emerging narrative threats across the internet. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety, and market value in an increasingly contested information environment. The company was founded in 2019. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

Media Contact

Kayla Ryan, Alethea, 1 9788703598, [email protected], www.alethea.com

SOURCE Alethea