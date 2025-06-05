Alethea Launches Risk Radar, a Narrative Risk Management System to Increase Visibility Into Threats Stemming From Disinformation and Context Distortion

Built upon AI-powered risk platform Artemis, Risk Radar is designed to provide customers with a clear, concise picture of their digital risk landscape

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alethea, a leading provider of narrative intelligence technology, today announced the launch of Risk Radar, a first-of-its-kind dashboard designed to help companies track and respond to evolving digital risks with speed, clarity, and confidence.

Operating as an extension of the firm's AI platform, Artemis, the Risk Radar dashboard acts as a live radar for risk—enabling organizations to identify and track brand and security risks that can impact business continuity, license to operate, and cause offline harm. Designed to provide clarity and simplicity for key stakeholders, Risk Radar transforms complex narrative data into a clear, actionable view of the risk landscape.

"The information ecosystem is changing daily; to properly understand risk, companies must have access to the ways information and its context is being distorted over time. From brand crises to executive threats, the cost of not seeing the warning signs early is too high," said Lisa Kaplan, CEO and founder of Alethea. "At its core, Risk Radar is a presentation of the risk landscape told through a series of themes with context to answer the questions of how and why risks are evolving. Risk Radar gives our customers a living picture of what's emerging so they can act faster, smarter, and with greater precision."

Key features and benefits of Risk Radar include:

Live Issue Tracking: Monitors risk activity by topic, showing how conversations evolve and spike over time.

Comparative Risk View: Allows users to track narrative intensity relative to normal baseline volumes—and relative to other emerging risks

Driver and Actor Identification: Get a snapshot of the key posts and influential voices driving the conversation

Dynamic Summaries: Offers immediate narrative context so users understand what's happening and why it's important to their brand

Investigative Deep Dive: Enables customers to expand into deeper data views for analysis and decision-making

For enterprise teams tasked with protecting reputation and operational integrity, Risk Radar accelerates the ability to surface early warning signals and reduce time to value. The dashboard serves as a central point of situational awareness, helping teams align on what matters most and where action is needed.

By giving users an intuitive view of risks in motion, Risk Radar helps organizations detect threats before they escalate and uncover blind spots before they become brand or security crises.

Risk Radar is now available to Alethea customers as part of the Artemis platform.

About Alethea

Alethea is an AI risk company helping organizations and nonprofits protect themselves from risks stemming from disinformation and digital context distortion. Leveraging its multi-channel AI platform, Artemis, Alethea detects disinformation narratives across the internet, enabling customers to proactively defend against this pervasive threat. With Artemis-powered early detection, Alethea customers can protect their reputations, key assets, physical safety and market value. The company was founded in 2019 and is woman-owned. Learn more at www.alethea.com.

