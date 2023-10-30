Alex Afrifa Signs With Footprints Floors To Bring the Family First Flooring Business to New Haven, CT

Afrifa will be joining a network of dedicated, value-driven professionals to provide five-star flooring installation experiences in his local community.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Footprints Floors, the flooring installation franchise with over 160 territories nationwide, was founded by Bryan Park in 2008 to bring something new to the flooring industry: strong customer service, consistent communication and five-star experiences. Now, New Haven is next on the list to experience the Footprints Floors promise thanks to Afrifa, a registered nurse and local pastor who recently signed on to open a territory in the area.

"Welcome home — that's what we look forward to Afrifa's customers saying to their friends, family and neighbors after our work is complete," said Park. "We ensure a 'welcome home' level experience by doing a great job, and we know he will represent our national brand tremendously, locally."

Afrifa was a registered nurse, and wanted to start a business. He is also a pastor of a local church in Bridgeport. Afrifa wanted to start something in the medical industry at first, but the process was just too slow - he started looking into construction because of his passion for home improvement.

"A couple of years back, I bought my own house and that is when I first got into home improvement. Then, we bought a building for the church and had to have some construction work completed. Contractors were coming in to complete the work, but they were unreliable, not cleaning up or showing up on time, and they were not keeping to a schedule." says Afrifa.

"After that experience, I saw a need for integrity in this industry, and I started looking at home improvement franchises."

Last year, Footprints Floors saw remarkable growth, opening 18 new territories nationwide, including territories in Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Missouri and Massachusetts. With an impressive 90% revenue increase system wide and a significant number of owners joining the company's "Million Dollar Club," it's clear Footprints Floors' trajectory is nothing but positive. Now, Afrifa and New Haven are the newest additions to that story.

Further, Footprints Floors has been pouring attention into its philanthropic arm, the First Fruits Fund. Through the fund, the franchisor is able to partner with local faith-based organizations, donating to and volunteering with family services, poverty reduction, homelessness prevention, addiction rehabilitation and other meaningful societal issues.

"I see our business as a way to live up to my values of supporting my neighbors and lending a hand to those in need," said Park. "A business should be about more than just making money for its stakeholders; it should play a positive role in its community. We will do that in New Haven, too."

