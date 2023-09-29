Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, Joins as Key Participant in the 2023 Greater Palm Beach County Habitat for Humanity CEO Build

On September 22-23, 2023, business leaders, executives, and volunteers came together for the annual CEO Build, organized by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CEO Build united individuals from diverse industries who all shared a common goal: making homeownership a reality for deserving families in Palm Beach County. Distinguished executives, such as Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, were actively involved. Alex Akel's extensive background in the homebuilding industry proved invaluable for the event, and it came as no surprise that he was invited to participate in the Affordable Housing Panel, which took place on Friday afternoon following the build.