Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, Joins as Key Participant in the 2023 Greater Palm Beach County Habitat for Humanity CEO Build

On September 22-23, 2023, business leaders, executives, and volunteers came together for the annual CEO Build, organized by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CEO Build united individuals from diverse industries who all shared a common goal: making homeownership a reality for deserving families in Palm Beach County. Distinguished executives, such as Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, were actively involved. Alex Akel's extensive background in the homebuilding industry proved invaluable for the event, and it came as no surprise that he was invited to participate in the Affordable Housing Panel, which took place on Friday afternoon following the build.
Alex Akel's deep-rooted experience in homebuilding made him a natural fit for both the CEO Build and the subsequent CEO Connect panel discussion. His daily dedication to crafting quality homes underscores the critical importance of providing a solid foundation for individuals and families to thrive. Akel Homes, a family-owned South Florida-based homebuilder, has been constructing vibrant and accessible communities for over 30 years.
Friday's panel discussion featured an impressive lineup of esteemed panelists, each contributing their own unique perspective and expertise to the conversation. Among them were Senator Tina Polsky, Alex Akel, President of Akel Homes, Jennifer Thomason, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater Palm Beach County, Sarah Malega, Lake Worth City Commissioner, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, and Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon. This diverse group of panelists came together for CEO Connect, a platform described by Danielle Iverson as "ongoing conversations with people who are invested in our mission." Their insights and discussions undoubtedly shed light on critical issues and potential affordable housing solutions impacting the community.
The CEO Build and the Affordable Housing Panel on September 22nd demonstrated a powerful synergy between action and discourse. Together, they symbolized the community's unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need. As the sun set on that transformative day, the impact of these combined efforts reverberated, echoing a shared commitment to a brighter future for Greater Palm Beach County
Media Contact
Lauren Zinn, Akel Homes, 5615736167, [email protected], www.akelhomes.com
SOURCE Akel Homes
Share this article