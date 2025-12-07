Alex Hemmat CEO of Charge1 Gateway Unveils New Technology Upgrades to Enhance Payment Security and Merchant Support

New Technology upgrades on the Charge1 payment gateway

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charge1 Gateway, a national provider of payment processing solutions, announced a series of technology enhancements and service improvements designed to give merchants faster, safer, and more transparent payment capabilities. The announcement reflects the company's continued commitment to reliability, compliance, and long-term merchant support under the leadership of its founder, Alex Hemmat.

For more than two decades, Charge1 has supported thousands of business owners across the United States by delivering dependable processing systems. The company's newest upgrades include improved fraud-prevention tools, enhanced gateway security layers, and streamlined onboarding processes to ensure merchants can accept payments with minimal downtime and maximum protection.

"Our objective has always been to provide merchants with a stable, transparent, and secure processing experience," said Alex Hemmat, Founder and CEO of Charge1. "We take compliance, data security, and merchant trust extremely seriously. These new enhancements reflect our continued investment in technology that protects our clients and strengthens their businesses."

Charge1 Gateway's updates align with industry standards, PCI compliance requirements, and evolving security best practices. The company has also expanded its merchant support team to ensure faster response times and personalized assistance during onboarding, account reviews, and day-to-day processing needs.

About Charge One / Charge One Gateway

Charge1 is a Plano, Texas–based payment processor and merchant-services provider offering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including in-store and online payment systems, gateway services, fraud-prevention technology, and dedicated merchant support. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Charge1 is known for its integrity, compliance-focused operations, and commitment to long-term merchant partnerships.

