Alex Hoffmann has been appointed General Manager of Edenred Pay, North America

Alex Hoffmann began his career with McKinsey in Belgium and California before joining PayPal Europe's senior leadership team, where he launched its first-generation BNPL products and served as General Manager for France. In 2013, Hoffmann moved to the United States to become Chief Product Officer at MoneyGram International. He later held executive positions leading product strategy, go-to-market and payments at ACI Worldwide, at Versapay, and most recently at BigCommerce.

Hoffmann holds a M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from UCLouvain and a MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Alex Hoffmann said: "I am excited to join Edenred Pay North America at a time of significant market opportunity and innovation. The Invoice-to-Pay space is evolving rapidly, and I look forward to leveraging our technological capabilities to deliver exceptional solutions for our clients. Together, we will continue to drive growth and create value in this dynamic market."

Gilles Coccoli said: "I would like to welcome Alex to Edenred Pay North America. Alex's expertise in advancing technology will drive exciting innovations and elevate our platform. His leadership will be pivotal in advancing our business and meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

About Edenred Pay

Edenred Pay, an Edenred Company, is a leader in invoice-to-pay automation. The integrated platform connects businesses with suppliers, ERPs, banks, FinTechs, and payment rails to automate, optimize, and monetize the entire B2B payments lifecycle – from invoice receipt through payment reconciliation. Edenred Pay's efficient, integrated solutions create a frictionless process and help deliver value to the enterprise by enhancing visibility and monetizing AP.

About Edenred

Edenred is a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting more than 60 million users and more than 2 million partner merchants in 45 countries via close to 1 million corporate clients.

Edenred offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (such as meal benefits), engagement (such as gift cards and engagement platforms), mobility (such as multi-energy solutions, including EV charging, maintenance, toll and parking) and corporate payments (such as virtual cards).

True to the Group's purpose, "Enrich connections. For good.", these solutions enhance users' well-being and purchasing power. They improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy. They also foster access to healthier food, more environmentally friendly products and sustainable mobility.

Edenred's 12,000 employees are committed to making the world of work a connected ecosystem that is safer, more efficient and more responsible every day.

In 2023, thanks to its global technology assets, the Group managed €41 billion in business volume, primarily carried out via mobile applications, online platforms and cards.

Edenred is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, Euronext Tech Leaders, FTSE4Good and MSCI Europe.

