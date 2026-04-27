Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Anniversary Celebration in Atlanta

"Don't miss this chance to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the launch of the telephone, one the most far-reaching inventions ever made. It will be an evening you will not forget!" Shawl Lobree, Author and Historian. Post this

Tickets are available at http://roswellcac.showare.com/AlexanderGrahamBell

Tickets include a complimentary ebook copy of the upcoming book The Inventors

Shawl's 90-minute presentation will start at 8 pm and will include a live question and answer session.

Watch the video trailer for the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU

About the Speaker:

Shawl Lobree is a gifted speaker and has presented to audiences of all sizes in venues across the world. Shawl is the author of the upcoming book The Inventors: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Race to Create the Modern World. Edison and Bell are two of the most well-known inventors in history, but many do not know about their rivalry. The Inventors is the first book to delve deeply into their intense competition, which was triggered by Bell's unveiling of his telephone at the Centennial. Shawl's passion for the history documented in The Inventors is infectious and he brings the characters and incredible events of the Gilded Age inventing community to life. Visit www.theinventorsbook.com for more information and view the video trailer for the event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU.

About the Venue:

The celebration is being held at the 600-seat Roswell Cultural Arts Center which has new theater seating plus professional lighting and audio. The Cultural Arts Center is just a few minutes off the GA 400 freeway (exit 7) and offers ample free parking.

Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Celebration in Atlanta

Saturday July 11, 2026, 8 pm to 10 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)

Roswell Community Arts Center

950 Forrest St.

Roswell, GA 30075

Media Contact

Julie Winn, Historia Inc., 1 770-800-8439, [email protected], www.theinventorsbook.com

SOURCE Shawl Lobree