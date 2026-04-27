Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Anniversary Celebration in Atlanta

Be a part of history on July 11, 2026 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center in metro Atlanta: join the 150th anniversary celebration of Alexander Graham Bell's triumphant unveiling of his newly patented telephone at the 1876 Centennial World's Fair.
ATLANTA, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historian and author Shawl Lobree will recreate the events from 150 years ago when unknown 29-year-old inventor and elocution professor Alexander Graham Bell took the technologic and scientific world by storm when he demonstrated his telephone in 1876 at the massive Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia.
Bell's demonstration was a major success and won him the highest accolades from the leading scientists and technologists of the day. But it also triggered a technology race and ruthless commercial battle between Bell's fledgling telephone enterprise and the most powerful monopoly in the world, the Western Union Telegraph Company, and their inventors for hire, Thomas Edison and Elisha Gray.
- Tickets are available at http://roswellcac.showare.com/AlexanderGrahamBell
- Tickets include a complimentary ebook copy of the upcoming book The Inventors
- Shawl's 90-minute presentation will start at 8 pm and will include a live question and answer session.
- Watch the video trailer for the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU
About the Speaker:
Shawl Lobree is a gifted speaker and has presented to audiences of all sizes in venues across the world. Shawl is the author of the upcoming book The Inventors: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Race to Create the Modern World. Edison and Bell are two of the most well-known inventors in history, but many do not know about their rivalry. The Inventors is the first book to delve deeply into their intense competition, which was triggered by Bell's unveiling of his telephone at the Centennial. Shawl's passion for the history documented in The Inventors is infectious and he brings the characters and incredible events of the Gilded Age inventing community to life. Visit www.theinventorsbook.com for more information and view the video trailer for the event here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU.
About the Venue:
The celebration is being held at the 600-seat Roswell Cultural Arts Center which has new theater seating plus professional lighting and audio. The Cultural Arts Center is just a few minutes off the GA 400 freeway (exit 7) and offers ample free parking.
Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Celebration in Atlanta
Saturday July 11, 2026, 8 pm to 10 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)
Roswell Community Arts Center
950 Forrest St.
Roswell, GA 30075
Media Contact
Julie Winn, Historia Inc., 1 770-800-8439, [email protected], www.theinventorsbook.com
SOURCE Shawl Lobree
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