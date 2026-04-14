Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Anniversary Celebration in Philadelphia

"Don't miss this chance to celebrate the 150th anniversary, to the day, of the launch of the telephone, one the most far-reaching inventions ever made. It will be an evening you will not forget!" Shawl Lobree, Author and Historian. Post this

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alexander-graham-bells-centennial-telephone-150th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-1985963034898

Tickets include a complimentary ebook copy of the upcoming book The Inventors

Shawl's 90-minute presentation will start at 8 pm and will include a live question and answer session.

Watch the video trailer for the celebration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU

About the Speaker:

Shawl Lobree is the author of the upcoming book The Inventors: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Race to Create the Modern World. Edison and Bell are two of the most well-known inventors in history, but many do not know about their rivalry. The Inventors is the first book to delve deeply into their intense competition, which was triggered by Bell's unveiling of his telephone at the Centennial. Visit www.theinventorsbook.com for more information.

About the Venue:

The celebration is being held at the 300-seat Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, which is only 500 yards from the original Centennial building where Bell held his breakthrough demonstration in 1876. The Horticulture Center was built in 1976 on the site of the original Centennial Horticultural Hall.

Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Celebration

Thursday June 25, 2026, 8 pm to 10 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)

The Horticulture Center at Fairmount Park

100 North Horticultural Drive

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Media Contact

Julie Winn, Historia Inc., 1 770-800-8439, [email protected], https://www.theinventorsbook.com/

SOURCE Shawl Lobree