Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Anniversary Celebration in Philadelphia

Be a part of history on June 25, 2026 at the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center: join the 150th anniversary celebration of Alexander Graham Bell's triumphant unveiling of his newly patented telephone at the 1876 Centennial in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historian and author Shawl Lobree will recreate the events from exactly 150 years ago when unknown 29-year-old inventor and elocution professor Alexander Graham Bell took the technologic and scientific world by storm when he demonstrated his telephone on June 25, 1876 at the massive Centennial Exposition at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia.
Bell's demonstration was a major success and won him the highest accolades from the leading scientists and technologists of the day. But it also triggered a technology race and ruthless commercial battle between Bell's fledgling telephone enterprise and the most powerful monopoly in the world, the Western Union Telegraph Company, and their inventors for hire, Thomas Edison and Elisha Gray.
- Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/alexander-graham-bells-centennial-telephone-150th-anniversary-celebration-tickets-1985963034898
- Tickets include a complimentary ebook copy of the upcoming book The Inventors
- Shawl's 90-minute presentation will start at 8 pm and will include a live question and answer session.
- Watch the video trailer for the celebration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Zeg7imHMU
About the Speaker:
Shawl Lobree is the author of the upcoming book The Inventors: Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Race to Create the Modern World. Edison and Bell are two of the most well-known inventors in history, but many do not know about their rivalry. The Inventors is the first book to delve deeply into their intense competition, which was triggered by Bell's unveiling of his telephone at the Centennial. Visit www.theinventorsbook.com for more information.
About the Venue:
The celebration is being held at the 300-seat Fairmount Park Horticulture Center, which is only 500 yards from the original Centennial building where Bell held his breakthrough demonstration in 1876. The Horticulture Center was built in 1976 on the site of the original Centennial Horticultural Hall.
Alexander Graham Bell's Centennial Telephone 150th Celebration
Thursday June 25, 2026, 8 pm to 10 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)
The Horticulture Center at Fairmount Park
100 North Horticultural Drive
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Media Contact
Julie Winn, Historia Inc., 1 770-800-8439, [email protected], https://www.theinventorsbook.com/
SOURCE Shawl Lobree
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