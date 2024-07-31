Alexander Hotel Now Open in Mexico City's Lomas de Virreyes District

"In opening Alexander Hotel, we offer a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility in the heart of Mexico City. Our commitment to providing an elite guest experience is reflected in every detail, from our exquisite suites to our innovative dining options." Post this

"In opening Alexander Hotel, we offer a sanctuary of luxury and tranquility in the heart of Mexico City. Our commitment to providing an elite guest experience is reflected in every detail, from our exquisite suites to our innovative dining options," said Alejandro Gallegos, General Manager of Alexander Hotel. "We are thrilled to welcome guests to discover the modern elegance and timeless sophistication that defines our hotel. Alexander Hotel is The Place to Be."

Designer Suites and Spaces:

Each of Alexander Hotel's 26 suites complements the distinguished ambiance of Lomas de Virreyes with its Poltrona Frau furniture. Minotti tables, Rimadesio closets, and Amini rugs all come from Italy. Madison Collection towels, 600-count sheets, and down feather duvets are also included. The hotel indulges guests with personalized Byredo bath amenities and a curated collection of luxury tableware and glassware, including handmade Vista Alegre from Portugal, Noritake, Villeroy & Boch, and Reidel crystal. To unwind, Matouk cotton robes, soft, lightweight, and comfortable, are provided.

Daniel Álvarez, the renowned architect of Alexander Hotel, designed a space that elevates everyday life. The hotel features high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, fine wood, rare marble, and meticulously crafted Italian furniture. Álvarez's use of timeless materials, including marble calcite blue, ebony wood, and leather, creates a modern and sophisticated aesthetic.

Ambia Studio Interior Design collaborated on the hotel's design to create a warm and harmonious environment that makes guests feel at home. The designers incorporated Mexican elements inspired by earthy colors, with blue tones to evoke a cozy atmosphere. Soft fabrics, rugs, and natural woods add warmth and comfort, inviting guests to relax and enjoy their stay.

The Art of Caviar:

Alexander Hotel's Caviar Bar, the first of its kind in Mexico, offers an intimate ambiance serving Petrossian caviar varieties and a curated selection of signature cocktails. The restaurant features lavish Italian decor and the culinary expertise of Executive Chef Ana Sophia Serrano. Renowned for her exquisite cuisine crafted from fresh, seasonal produce, Chef Serrano has curated a menu that includes Beluga, Osetra, and Daurenki caviar with signature dishes including homemade Truffle Tagliolini and Wagyu Filet. Each dish combines the finest ingredients with impeccable presentation.

Complementing the culinary offerings, The Caviar Bar's mixology program, led by head bartender and mixologist Jonathan Botello Garcini, features signature cocktails like the Alexander Martini. Crafted with Belvedere 10 Vodka—exclusively available at Alexander Hotel—and served with a Kumamoto Oyster topped with Baeri Caviar, these cocktails elevate the bar's offerings to new heights.

Curated Mexican Art:

The hotel's photographic collection, curated by Nicole Badis, is permanently displayed throughout the property and within the suites, capturing the essence of Mexican creativity. The black-and-white series, created by seven artists between 1987 and 2023, explores space in a way that transcends the visual, immersing guests in the elegance and sophistication that define the environment.

Hotel Alexander stands proudly as one of the most exclusive luxury accommodations in Mexico City, offering convenience for business travelers and cultural and historic attractions for leisure travelers. Room rates start at $590 USD per person per night. For reservations or additional information, please call +52 55 1828 1204 or visit Alexander Hotel.

About Alexander Hotel:

Alexander Hotel, located in the iconic Torre Virreyes skyscraper in Mexico City's financial hub, redefines luxury hospitality with its blend of exquisite design, sophistication, and meticulous attention to detail. Featuring 26 spacious and light-filled suites, the hotel offers amenities including a spa, a complete Technogym, a private restaurant, and premium concierge services. Home to the first Caviar Bar in Mexico, Alexander Hotel provides guests with an unparalleled dining experience, helmed by renowned Executive Chef Ana Sophia Serrano and head mixologist Jonathan Botello Garcini. The hotel's design, led by acclaimed architect Daniel Álvarez, incorporates high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, fine wood, rare marble, and Italian craftsmanship in the furniture. Conveniently located near the neighborhoods of Reforma, Polanco, and Chapultepec, Alexander Hotel offers easy access to major business hubs, cultural experiences, and iconic landmarks, making it an ideal choice for both business and leisure travelers. For more information, visit Alexander Hotel and follow us on Instagram at @alexanderhotel.mx.

