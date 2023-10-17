Alexandria, VA's , Dr. Hye Park Achieves Prestigious Designation as Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine

This remarkable achievement solidifies Dr. Hye Park's expertise in the field of dental sleep medicine, further establishing her as a leading authority in providing effective solutions for sleep-related disorders.
ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions proudly announce that Dr. Hye Park has successfully passed the rigorous American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) exam, earning the esteemed title of diplomate. Dr. Hye Park, renowned dentist and sleep specialist at Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions, has been dedicated to improving the lives of her patients through comprehensive dental care. Her commitment to excellence and passion for enhancing the overall well-being of individuals have propelled her to pursue advanced certifications and stay at the forefront of dental sleep medicine. With her recent designation as a diplomate of the ABDSM, Dr. Park has demonstrated an exceptional level of knowledge and skill in the diagnosis, treatment and management of sleep-related breathing disorders. This achievement showcases her unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to her patients, ensuring they receive the most effective and personalized treatment options available. As a diplomate of the ABDSM, Dr. Park joins an elite group of dental professionals who have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in dental sleep medicine. This designation serves as a testament to her expertise in the evaluation, treatment and ongoing care of patients suffering from sleep apnea, snoring and other sleep-related disorders. The team at Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions are proud to have Dr. Hye Park as their leader. Her dedication to patient care, combined with her extensive knowledge and experience, make her an invaluable asset to the practice.
"I am proud to be a diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine and thrilled to provide my patients with the most advanced and effective treatments available, helping them achieve better sleep and overall improved health," says Dr. Hye Park.
More about Hye Park, DMD:
Dr. Park is a diplomat of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine who is a talented general, cosmetic and biological dentist who believes in using superior, patient-centered care while placing strong value on the connection between oral health and overall health. In doing so, her goal is to provide the best individualized dental care in the healthiest, safest and most holistic way possible through a whole-body approach. Green Dental of Alexandria accepts many dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing and in-house payment options. At Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions, Dr. Park provides advanced sleep apnea treatment as a CPAP alternative to give the quality sleep that patients need for optimal health. Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions are located at 1725 Duke St., Suite GR03, in Alexandria, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.greendentalalexandria.com or call (703)-549-1725 and http://www.novasleepsolutions.com or call (571)-290-7977.
