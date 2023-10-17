Alexandria, VA's , Dr. Hye Park Achieves Prestigious Designation as Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine

This remarkable achievement solidifies Dr. Hye Park's expertise in the field of dental sleep medicine, further establishing her as a leading authority in providing effective solutions for sleep-related disorders.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions proudly announce that Dr. Hye Park has successfully passed the rigorous American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) exam, earning the esteemed title of diplomate. Dr. Hye Park, renowned dentist and sleep specialist at Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions, has been dedicated to improving the lives of her patients through comprehensive dental care. Her commitment to excellence and passion for enhancing the overall well-being of individuals have propelled her to pursue advanced certifications and stay at the forefront of dental sleep medicine. With her recent designation as a diplomate of the ABDSM, Dr. Park has demonstrated an exceptional level of knowledge and skill in the diagnosis, treatment and management of sleep-related breathing disorders. This achievement showcases her unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standard of care to her patients, ensuring they receive the most effective and personalized treatment options available. As a diplomate of the ABDSM, Dr. Park joins an elite group of dental professionals who have demonstrated exceptional proficiency in dental sleep medicine. This designation serves as a testament to her expertise in the evaluation, treatment and ongoing care of patients suffering from sleep apnea, snoring and other sleep-related disorders. The team at Green Dental of Alexandria and Northern Virginia Sleep Solutions are proud to have Dr. Hye Park as their leader. Her dedication to patient care, combined with her extensive knowledge and experience, make her an invaluable asset to the practice.