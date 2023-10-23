Alexandria, VA's, Dr. Hye Park of Green Dental of Alexandria Achieves Prestigious Certification by the American College of Integrative Medicine in Dentistry

Green Dental of Alexandria is proud to announce that Dr. Hye Park has recently been certified by the esteemed American College of Integrative Medicine in Dentistry (ACIMD). This remarkable achievement further solidifies her expertise in the field of integrative biologic dental medicine.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The School of Integrative Biologic Dental Medicine, established in 2008, has been instrumental in shaping the future of dentistry. This groundbreaking institution was specifically designed to offer a comprehensive program for dentists and other professionals in the field of integrative biologic dental medicine. By blending didactic and clinical training, the program equips participants with the necessary skills for immediate integration into their daily practice. Dr. Hye Park's certification by ACIMD serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to providing exceptional dental care that goes beyond traditional methods. By embracing the principles of integrative biologic dental medicine, she aims to offer her patients a holistic approach to oral health, focusing not only on the mouth but also on the overall well-being of the individual. At Green Dental of Alexandria, Dr. Park's practice, patients can expect a unique dental experience that prioritizes their overall wellness. By combining the latest advancements in dentistry with integrative biologic approaches, Dr. Hye Park aims to create sustainable relationships with her patients, fostering trust and ensuring long-term oral health.