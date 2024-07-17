Alexis Lagan Joins Forces with Fisher Space Pen as PENfluencer; Set to Compete in Second Olympic Games July 27

Fisher Space Pens write so smoothly and consistently. It is the consistency of these pens that is exactly what I'm looking for in every piece of equipment I have. There are so many little minute details that you need when you're shooting. And I get that met with these pens. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Lexi to the Fisher Pen family," says Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen. "Her dedication and passion resonate with our brand values, and we look forward to an exciting journey together and wish her complete success in Paris as we cheer on our hometown girl as well as every member of Team USA."

Lagan, a member of the USA Shooting Team, is set to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in sport pistol on July 27. This will be her second Olympic Games after competing in three events for the 2020 Olympic Games, finishing 16th (Mixed Team Air Pistol), 18th (Sport Pistol) and 38th (Air Pistol).

Lagan's precision, dedication, and reliability on the equipment she uses to hit her targets align perfectly with Fisher Pen's commitment to excellence. Lagan's passion for her sport, and impressive achievements, while combining her handwritten journaling process as a critical component of her training and competitive makeup, make her an ideal ambassador for the brand.

"Having the opportunity to represent Fisher Space Pen is an honor," Lagan said. "They are a company with a proven history of innovation that values excellence and precision in their work. I, too, hope to mirror those attributes as I continue forward through the Paris 2024 Games and beyond.

"Fisher Space Pens write so smooth and so consistent," adds Lagan. "It literally is the consistency of these pens that is exactly what I'm looking for in every piece of equipment I have. There are so many little minute details that you absolutely need when you're shooting. And I get that met with these pens."

Lagan makes copious notes and journal entries using Fisher's Black Cherry Cerakote® Cap-O-Matic Space Pens and has also recently fallen in love with the Elite Blue Navy Cerakote® Cap-O-Matic Space Pen. She also finds our fine-point pressurized cartridges allow her to write more notes and positive messages to herself in the confined spaces of her Leafy Treetops journals.

Follow Alexis Lagan and Fisher Space Pen on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive collaborations.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 75-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail. For more info on Fisher Space Pen

