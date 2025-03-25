ALFA International Introduces Polyurethane Encapsulant that is Hydrolytically Stable with Exceptional Acoustic Properties to Protect Marine Acoustic & Optical Equipment

A new high performance two-part polyurethane encapsulant that was formulated by the U.S. Navy and exhibits excellent hydrolytic stability and exceptional acoustic properties has been introduced by ALFA International Corporation.
WOONSOCKET, R.I., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALFA International Corporation has introduced a new high performance two-part polyurethane encapsulant that was formulated by the U.S. Navy and exhibits excellent hydrolytic stability and exceptional acoustic properties.
ALFA NUWC XP-1 Polyurethane Encapsulant is a U.S. Navy protected proprietary formulation that is hydrolytically stable and provides exceptional acoustic properties. Fully cured at room or elevated temperatures in under 24-hours, this flexible encapsulant adheres to many substrates and is ideally suited for protecting acoustic equipment, hydrophones, and underwater transducers.
Available in pints, quarts, gallons, 5-gallon pails, and 55-gallon drums, ALFA NUWC XP-1 Polyurethane Encapsulant exhibits acoustic impedance at 10 kHz of 1.60 x 106 M Rayls and 1.63 x 106 M Rayls at 20oC. Water absorption after 14 days at 55oC is +2.0% and ultimate elongation per ASTM-D-624 is 900%. This U.S. Navy Formulation is optically clear or can be supplied black.
ALFA NUWC XP-1 Polyurethane Encapsulant is priced according to size and quantity. Evaluation samples are offered after consultation.
For more information contact:
ALFA International Corporation
Faltimah A. Bakr, Marketing Director
32 Mechanic St., Unit 99
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 765-0503
Email: [email protected]
http://www.alfaadhesives.com
Media Contact
Fatimah A. Baker, ALFA International Corporation, (401) 765-0503, [email protected], www.alfaadhesives.com
SOURCE ALFA International Corporation
Share this article