Alfred Lomas Honored as Social Impact Hero of Los Angeles

"Staff and volunteers at Inner City Visions transform the lives of young people every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Reginald Jones-Sawyer as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year," say's Alfred Lomas. Post this

Inner City Visions (ICV) was created in 2007 in response to the growing threat of gang violence and human trafficking in South Central Los Angeles. A year later, ICV was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) community-based organization, the only one of its kind in the area. What began as targeted intervention services soon matured into a trauma-informed, client-centered approach. ICV is devoted to building the resilience of vulnerable communities to reduce violence and human trafficking as well as sustainably serve community members as they recover.

The success of ICV's high-quality work is evident from its program retention rate of 92% for first-year commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) participants, and an even higher 95% retention rate for second-year participants. In 2019, ICV directly assisted 39 survivors of human trafficking. 92% of ICV's CSEC clients found employment; 100% of whom completed their job assignments. In 2020, ICV provided nearly 500 referrals and linkages for mental health and employment needs and rescued 186 families and 11 children from exploitation, provided food to over 2,000 family's a month all in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Founder and Executive Director for Inner City Visons Alfred Lomas is grateful for this prestigious award and recognition. I am thankful for the staff of Inner City Visions that answered the call and stepped up to the occasion of helping the residents of Florence Firestone during the covid 19 pandemic.

"Staff and volunteers at Inner City Visions transform the lives of young people every day, and we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Reginald Jones-Sawyer as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year," say's Alfred Lomas).

"The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the past year and a half have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight," explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits). "California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities."

Additional Background California Nonprofits Day, now in its sixth year, was formally recognized by 2021 Assembly Concurrent Resolution 80, authored by Assembly member Luz Rivas, and co-authored by Senator Monique Limón. Each year legislators from across California have chosen a Nonprofit of the Year in their district.

Traditionally, honorees and legislators are invited by CalNonprofits, Chair of the Senate Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Senator Monique Limón (Santa Barbara), and Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector Assemblymember Luz Rivas to a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day. This year, like 2020, the luncheon was canceled in response to pandemic restrictions, but legislators moved forward with honoring nonprofits doing great work in their districts.

According to "Causes Count," a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the 4th largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

Media Contact

Alfred Lomas, Inner City Visions, 1 213-505-6125, [email protected], https://innercityvisions.org/

SOURCE Inner City Visions