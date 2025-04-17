Alfred Lomas Honored as Social Impact Hero of Los Angeles

Alfred Lomas, founder and Executive Director of Inner City Visions (ICV), was honored for his fight for social change within the South Central Los Angeles community at the Human Atlas's two-part 'Alta' book release event, presented by the Getty Center.

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alfred Lomas, founder and Executive Director of Inner City Visions (ICV), was honored for his fight for social change within the South Central Los Angeles community at the Human Atlas's two-part 'Alta' book release event, presented by the Getty Center. Founder of Human Atlas, Marcus Lyon, spotlighted 100 of 350 nominated Angelenos that center their life's work around change in Los Angeles in his new book, 'Alta'. Through ICV's great success of transformation within the community and honorable achievement of being the 2021 California Nonprofit of the year by California State Assembly member Reginald Jones-Sawyer , Lomas was given the opportunity to be featured in the book and share about his passion for helping others prosper and what being an Angeleno means to him. Lomas, along with the other Angelenos featured, have a page dedicated to them in both books. One book consisted of their full-body portraits, and the other demonstrated their geographic origins, as a result from the DNA tests they had taken for this project, in a color-coordinated triangle and world map. Their birthdays, intersection maps and a strong quote from their interviews with Lyon were also included in the page. "I see the city [Los Angeles] as a city that has given me a second chance," quoted Lomas in the book. "And I see my role and responsibility as giving other folks their second chance." Presenting in front of a packed auditorium, Lyon spoke on behalf of the 100 Angelenos he worked with in creating 'Alta'- highlighting each of their efforts in preserving Los Angeles's value, history and unity. 'Alta' tells the story of each featured Los Angeles "hero" that dedicates their life to transforming the city that has shaped them into who they are today. Lomas's character and work of mediating gang disputes were recognized in this project as he implemented his beliefs, both individual and cultural, into ICV's philosophy and efforts. In attending this event, Lomas was representing not only ICV, but his community. Lomas's accomplishment of being spotlighted as a "peacemaker" for his work in reducing violence by 43% as of 2012 and creating safe spaces for children and families in 'Alta' serves as a model that change can be made when action is done. Presented by the Getty, Alta' will be open for viewing at the Los Angeles Public Library, Central Library from January 13, 2025 to April 27, 2025.