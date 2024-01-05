Alger Expands International Growth Equity Expertise with Acquisition of Redwood Investments

"We are thrilled to be acquiring Redwood, a boutique investment specialist that has an outstanding track record and team, shared alignment with clients, and global perspectives that will benefit our clients in the U.S., Europe and Asia." Post this

"We are thrilled to be acquiring Redwood, a boutique investment specialist that has an outstanding track record and team, shared alignment with clients, and global perspectives that will benefit our clients in the U.S., Europe and Asia," said Dan Chung, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alger. "Redwood's cross-portfolio insights and qualitative and quantitative approach to analyzing growth equity companies will complement our investment process across our existing portfolios."

"As Alger continues its international expansion with the build out of our office in London and our sales presence in Singapore, the combination with Redwood will offer deep investment expertise, especially Redwood's non-U.S. investment capabilities to our clients in the U.S. and across Europe and Asia. This will provide our customers in-depth insights on global and emerging markets, industry trends, and company-specific analysis," said Fred Alger & Company, LLC, President and Chief Distribution Officer Christoph Hofmann, CFA.

Upon closing, Redwood will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alger. Redwood will maintain its independent investment process and team, led by Co-founders, Co-Chief Investment Officers and Managing Partners, Jennifer Silver and Michael Mufson. Alger is proud to be a committed women-owned, minority-led firm in its third generation of leadership and this transaction enables Redwood to remain a women-owned, women-managed emerging manager. Redwood will leverage Alger's global marketing and sales teams and administrative functions.

Following the transaction, Redwood will become the sub-advisor to Alger's International Focus, Emerging Markets and Global Focus funds.

"We are excited to join the incredible team at Alger, who have been a recognized leader in growth equity for 60 years, and which, like us, have succeeded by remaining focused on a singular investment philosophy and process since inception," said Michael Mufson, Co-founder, Co-CIO and Managing Partner at Redwood. "Our firm will greatly benefit from the significant distribution channels that Alger has built while enabling the investment team to stay focused on clients' portfolios," added Jennifer Silver, Co-founder, Co-CIO and Managing Partner.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or about January 31, 2024. Third Street Partners assisted Alger with this transaction.

About Alger

Founded in 1964, Alger is widely recognized as a pioneer of growth-style investment management. Privately-owned and headquartered in New York City with affiliate offices in Boston, Denver, and London, Alger provides U.S. and non-U.S. institutional investors and financial advisors access to a suite of growth equity separate accounts, mutual funds, ETFs, and privately offered investment vehicles. The firm's investment philosophy, discovering companies undergoing Positive Dynamic Change, has been in place for 60 years. For more information, please visit http://www.alger.com.

About Redwood

Founded in 2004 by Jennifer Silver and Michael Mufson, Redwood Investments, LLC, focuses on less efficient equity classes across its US, non-US, and global strategies with an emphasis on capacity constrained approaches best managed in a boutique environment. Through innovative idea-generation, a collaborative atmosphere, and a disciplined investment process, Redwood currently manages approximately $1.6 billion of client assets on behalf of primarily institutional clients. For more information, please visit http://www.redwoodinv.com.

