AlgoFace Accepted into the Microsoft for Startups Program

Being accepted into Microsoft for Startups is a testament to AlgoFace's potential for growth and its alignment with Microsoft's vision for fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

"We are honored and excited to have been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program," stated Andrew Bart, CEO of AlgoFace. "This partnership opens up a wealth of resources and expertise that will enable us to accelerate our growth and deeply engage with the Microsoft ecosystem."

This program offers a comprehensive suite of AI solutions tailored specifically for startups, empowering them to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. Providing access to cutting-edge tools, resources, and support, this program is aimed at accelerating innovation and growth. Startups can leverage Azure AI services and guidance to employ AI responsibly, develop intelligent applications, streamline processes, and gain valuable insights while ensuring the preservation of privacy, transparency, and trust.

As a member of the Microsoft for Startups program, AlgoFace will have access to a global network of partners, customers, and investors, providing invaluable opportunities for collaboration and expansion. With Microsoft's support, AlgoFace is poised to scale its operations and bring its groundbreaking technology to new markets around the world.

About The Microsoft for Startups Program

The Microsoft for Startups program is an exclusive initiative to empower early-stage entrepreneurs and their startups with the resources and support needed to thrive in the technology industry. With a focus on scalability and innovation, the program provides founders with the tools and resources necessary to develop and grow their businesses, leveraging Microsoft's cutting-edge technologies and global network to drive success.

About AlgoFace

AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Ethical Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that are capable of operating on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise grade solutions with accuracy, speed and minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.

Jeffrey Freedman, AlgoFace, 1 4105753330, [email protected], AlgoFace.ai

