AlgoFace Awarded a $150K Grant by the Arizona Commerce Authority

"We are honored and humbled to have been chosen as one of the 10 recipients of the AIC 2023 awards and to become an ACA portfolio company. As a member of the ACA's illustrious group of startups, we look forward to accelerating our path of success," states Andrew Bart, CEO and Cofounder of AlgoFace.

ACA's Venture Ready Accelerator program is designed to ensure companies based in Arizona have access to local resources. This program connects Arizona small business owners with experienced CEOs as a mentor for their 6-month-long panel series designed to assist early-stage ventures to scale.

The AIC grant is a prolongation of growth momentum and recognition for AlgoFace.

AlgoFace was named as one of the 10 Startups to Watch 2024 by the Phoenix Business Journal

AlgoFace was selected as an Arizona FAST Grant Awardee by the Arizona Commerce Authority

AlgoFace CEO Andrew Bart was presented as the "Innovation Award" winner at the Phoenix Business Journal's 2023 Small Business Awards

AlgoFace participated as a cohort company in the Fuel AI/ML Accelerator sponsored by the Walton Family Foundation

AlgoFace was twice picked by Invest Southwest as a presenting company and once as an Alumni presenter at the Venture Madness Competition

Two years in a row AlgoFace was chosen as a finalist for Startup of the Year for the AZ Governor's Celebration of Innovation (2022, 2023)

About AlgoFace

AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Ethical Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that operate on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise-grade accuracy and speed, with minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create – recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries.

