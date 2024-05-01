AlgoFace Awarded Competitive Grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation

Unlike traditional face recognition systems that rely on a probe photo for matching, AlgoFace's technology eliminates this need, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing privacy. Post this

"NSF accelerates the translation of emerging technologies into transformative new products and services," said Erwin Gianchandani, NSF Assistant Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships. "We take great pride in funding deep-technology startups and small businesses that will shape science and engineering results into meaningful solutions for today and tomorrow."

"Our team is very excited to have been awarded this grant. It was especially gratifying to be able to utilize non-dilutive Federal funds to further the development of our patent-protected technology," states Randy Gustafson, VP of Partnerships, Innovation & Government at AlgoFace.

All proposals submitted to the NSF SBIR/STTR program, also known as America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, undergo a rigorous merit-based review process. Once a small business is awarded a Phase I grant, it becomes eligible to apply for Phase II funding and additional supplements totaling up to $2 million. To get started, startups or entrepreneurs submit a written Project Pitch to see if their technology idea could be a good fit for the program. To learn more about America's Seed Fund powered by NSF, visit: https://seedfund.nsf.gov/

NSF has several programs that help accelerate the translation of research results to practice and provide pathways for researchers, startups and aspiring entrepreneurs to move their ideas from the laboratory to the market and society. To learn more about how NSF helps unlock future technologies for national and societal impact, visit: https://beta.nsf.gov/tip/latest.

About the U.S. National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards more than $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development, helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $9.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

About AlgoFace

AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Ethical Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that are capable of operating on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise-grade solutions with accuracy, speed and minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Freedman, AlgoFace, 1 4105753330, [email protected], https://www.algoface.ai/

SOURCE AlgoFace