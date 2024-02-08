AlgoFace Receives Patent for Virtual Hair Extension Try On System

"This patent not only signifies a leap in technology but also a new era in customer satisfaction and online retail efficiency in the hair product industry," states Taleb Alashkar, CTO and Cofounder of AlgoFace. Post this

Advanced Photo Analysis: The system meticulously analyzes user-uploaded photos to accurately match them with the appropriate hair extensions or hair dye colors. This analysis considers a wide range of options, ensuring high precision in matching.

Virtual Try On Experience: Customers can virtually try on different SKUs of hair extensions, experiencing a realistic view of how each option looks on them. This feature showcases the true colors, length, volume, and texture of the hair extensions with remarkable accuracy.

"This patent not only signifies a leap in technology but also a new era in customer satisfaction and online retail efficiency in the hair product industry," states Taleb Alashkar, CTO and Cofounder of AlgoFace.

Shoppers can benefit from an engaging and confident shopping journey, while sellers benefit from the ability to offer enhanced value to their customers.

AlgoFace makes it easier to build and deploy trusted responsible Face AI solutions. Our B2B & B2G Ethical Face AI Enablement Engine leverages computer vision, machine learning, and generative AI to power applied AI solutions that operate on the edge. Featuring privacy by default and ethical AI frameworks, our 2D facial landmark tracking, 3D face mesh, iris tracking, head pose estimation, and hair segmentation offer enterprise grade accuracy and speed, with minimal power requirements. Our core Face AI Enablement Engine can be used to develop 2D and 3D Face AI solutions across mobile, desktop, embedded systems, AR/VR, and the Metaverse.

