Algoma Capital Launches $100M Credit Fund for the Bourbon Business; The Company Aims to Provide Capital for Whiskey Brands and Distilleries

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO and Founder, Brian Rosen is thrilled to announce the launch of Algoma Capital, a $100 million credit fund that provides working capital to fuel business growth for whiskey brands and distilleries. With over 40 years of industry expertise Rosen has established a specialty lending platform to provide credit to premium distillers, brand owners and suppliers seeking to finance barrel inventory on an asset-basis. The firm will deploy up to $10 million or more in each investment.

Rosen says, "The lending environment for distilleries, barrel buyers and brands can be challenging. Banks and other capital providers move slow and bury the supplier in paperwork and diligence. We are from the spirit business and take pride in helping our peers with easy access to capital and a welcoming path into the Growth Beverage eco system. With over $30M in term sheets out already, we know we have tapped a desire for barrel buyers to work with industry veterans."

With deep experience in the adult beverage industry, the team understands the extended aging process of distillate and the resulting challenges in cash flow. They offer flexible loan terms tailored to the unique needs of the whiskey community.

Algoma Capital is a Growth Beverage company, which also houses BevStrat, InvestBev and Sprout Beverage. With the addition of Algoma Capital, Growth Beverage is now a one-stop location for the four disciplines a brand needs: acceleration, incubation, sales/marketing and credit/private equity.

About Algoma Capital

Algoma Capital is a critical partner helping small and middle market companies grow in the beverage space. We provide capital that allows these small and middle market suppliers to own brands, barrels and fixtures ahead of supportive cash flow. Algoma Capital is a sister company to InvestBev, the leading private equity provider to the alcohol beverage industry with over $250 in AUM. Additional information about the venture and lending parameters can be found at www.algomacap.com.

