Ali Jahangiri Hosting Premier Investment Immigration Event in Miami, Florida Featuring "Trump Gold Card" Panel

MIAMI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EB5Investors.com, the leading global platform for investment immigration, is proud to announce its upcoming Investment Immigration Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in Miami, Florida, on August 27–28, 2025. The event will bring together top developers, migration agents, immigration attorneys, and global policy experts to explore the evolving landscape of investment immigration in the United States and abroad.