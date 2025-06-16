Ali Jahangiri Hosting Premier Investment Immigration Event in Miami, Florida Featuring "Trump Gold Card" Panel

EB5Investors.com is hosting its Investment Immigration Conference on Aug. 27–28, 2025, at The Ritz-Carlton, Miami. The event will feature top industry leaders discussing global immigration trends, the EB-5 program, and the newly proposed TrumpCard.gov visa. Highlights include expert panels, a VIP welcome reception, and exclusive networking opportunities.
MIAMI, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EB5Investors.com, the leading global platform for investment immigration, is proud to announce its upcoming Investment Immigration Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in Miami, Florida, on August 27–28, 2025. The event will bring together top developers, migration agents, immigration attorneys, and global policy experts to explore the evolving landscape of investment immigration in the United States and abroad.
A central feature of the two-day event will be a special panel on "TrumpCard.gov," the newly proposed investment visa program put forth by President Donald Trump. The session will feature in-depth analysis and insights from industry experts on how the proposed initiative may influence the future of U.S. immigration policy and investor trends.
"As CEO of EB5Investors.com and Uglobal.com, I'm excited to introduce a panel discussing TrumpCard.gov with experts in the industry," said Ali Jahangiri, Founder and CEO. "We have a special surprise guest that will be announced a week before the event. If you're interested in learning about investment immigration, definitely make sure you come to the event and the VIP reception prior."
The event will also feature panel discussions on the EB-5 program, the potential Argentinian visa, international migration trends, and exclusive networking opportunities with industry gurus, including a VIP welcome reception.
Event Details:
The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, Florida
August 27–28, 2025
Event details available at www.eb5investors.com
Ticket registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-eb-5-global-immigration-expo-miami-tickets-1290584315429?aff=PRWEB
Ali Jahangiri talks about Trump's Gold Card on FOX Business: https://youtu.be/IWuGJsCalZc?feature=shared
Media Contact
Marie Ekberg Padilla, Eb5 Investors Magazine, 1 8009971228, [email protected], www.eb5investors.com
SOURCE Eb5 Investors Magazine
