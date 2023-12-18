Alice Katwan Named A Top 50 Diverse Board Candidate by Equilar and Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

It is a privilege to be recognized among the Top 50 Diverse Board Candidates, each of whom embodies the leadership and skills required to harness the power of different perspectives and drive innovation. Post this

"Alice is an exceptional and visionary leader, so I am proud to see her receive the recognition that she has earned," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO, Sovos. "Further, this acknowledgment underscores Sovos' commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity within corporate governance."

Katwan is an operational leader with more than 25 years of go-to-market, operations, and board experience for high-growth companies. She has extensive experience developing and driving strategies for aggressive revenue growth, building and leading large multifunctional teams, and implementing discipline and scalable operations during periods of transformation and scale. As an executive leadership team member at Sovos, she leads and scales the company's sales, marketing, alliances and commerce teams.

A frequent speaker on the topics of go-to-market, sales, growth, culture, diversity, and women in leadership, she holds board positions at Cielo, the world's leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions, and Sift, the leader in digital trust and safety. She is also an advisor at Emtrain, an eLearning and analytics technology company, and Databook, the pioneer and leader in strategic relationship management (SRM).

In collaboration with the Equilar Diversity Network—a comprehensive "registry of registries" featuring board-ready executives from leading affinity organizations—the 2023 Top 50 list is drawn from nominations by esteemed organizations, including the Latino Corporate Directors Association, Ascend Pinnacle, LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Association, Santa Clara University's Women's Corporate Board Readiness, Black Corporate Board Readiness programs, Neythri, and others. Each individual featured in the Top 50 exemplifies the leadership skills necessary to contribute substantial value to a board.

A selection committee comprising directors on S&P 500 boards, leaders in the board search industry, and prominent figures from the corporate governance sector meticulously and independently ensured the integrity of the selection process.

Explore the complete list of Top 50 Diverse Board Candidates.

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than three billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information, visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Kendall Kosek, Alloy, on behalf of Sovos, 8553008209, sovos@alloycrew.com

SOURCE Sovos